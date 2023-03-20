What happened to Peter Hardy? "McLeod’s Daughter" star found dead at Australian Beach

Actor Peter Hardy recently passed away on March 16, 2023, at the age of 66. He died from drowning while he was snorkeling. The news was confirmed by his brother Michael Hardy on Facebook, who shared a post and wrote:

"I am devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning. This is the only means I have of contacting his wide group of loved ones and friends. Rest in peace my beloved little brother."

Hardy was known for his performances in Daisy and Simon, Phoenix, Blue Heelers, The Strip, Dangerous Remedy, and more.

Peter Hardy's cause of death explored

Peter was pulled from the water unresponsive at Fremantle's South Beach on Thursday at 10:40 a.m. According to local news reports, Hardy went to Fremantle from London to visit his mother.

Peter Hardy died while snorkeling (Image via renmusb1/Twitter)

After reaching Fremantle, he went snorkeling, and an hour before the tragic incident took place, he had shared some posts on social media as well. In his last post, which featured a video, the actor could be seen having fun at the beach, with the caption stating:

"More reasons to be cheerful."

Those who witnessed the incident attempted CPR on Hardy to revive him. Paramedics did the same after arriving on the spot, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

The beloved actor's friend Andy Burns also expressed his grief on Facebook and wrote:

"Words cannot express how deeply I feel this loss, We've been close friends since living together in Neutral Bay Sydney in the mid 80s. He was a superb actor a wonderful singer and guitarist he also played drums and sax."

Andy added that Peter was passionate about performing in theater, films, and television and that he planned to purchase a canal boat in London and equip it with some recording gear. Andy ended the post by writing:

"Heartfelt condolences to all his family and many friends over this devastating loss especially his beautiful girlfriend Lysa our thoughts are with you...Vale dear friend Peter Hardy RIP... Adele and I are inconsolable right now over such a hard loss."

Peter Hardy's career in the entertainment industry

Born on January 11, 1957, Peter Hardy made his acting debut with the 1988 film, The Pursuit of Happiness. Despite being a celebrated actor, Hardy disclosed little about his parents and childhood.

He made his television debut as Dave Wilson in an episode of the Network Ten soap opera, Prisoner. The series aired for eight seasons and released 692 episodes from February 27, 1979 to December 11, 1986. He continued to be a part of various other projects like Daisy and Simon, The Feds: Terror, Time Trax, A Country Practice, The Bite, and more.

Hardy gained recognition for his performance as Phil Rakich in a few episodes of the drama series, McLeod's Daughters, which aired on the Nine Network. Hardy's final appearance was in the vigilante action film Hard Target 2, released in 2016.

