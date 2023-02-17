What happened to Pierre Lipton? Tributes pour in as Brown Graduate named in Forbes 30 under 30 dies aged 26

The founder of 1449 Media, Pierre Lipton, recently passed away at the age of 26. He collapsed as he crossed the finish line during the Mesa Marathon in Arizona. He was immediately hospitalized but was later pronounced dead.

Pierre ran for around 3 hours, 10 minutes, and 5 seconds, his personal best for the distance. He maintained a speed of 7 minutes and 15 seconds per mile.

His girlfriend, Eleanor Perebroom, paid tribute to him on Instagram, where she posted a picture from his moments at the marathon. She wrote that he had achieved a lot in the last 26 years and planned a lot for his future. She added,

"Here he is just a couple feet from the finish line. He's still smiling. Both feet lifted off the ground, he's still flying. He was doing what he loved."

In the post, Perebroom asked everyone to share their memories of his time with everyone. Pierre's friends and family members also launched a GoFundMe page. The donations received on the page shall be sent to a philanthropic foundation created in memory of Pierre, who has always addressed the problems affecting the world over all these years.

Netizens pay tribute to Pierre Lipton on Twitter

Everyone knew Pierre Lipton as the founder of the newsletter company 1440 Media. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Vance Murphy @vancemurphy Pierre Lipton died suddenly on Saturday Feb 4th. 26 yrs. He was vaccinated.



According to social media, he was running the Mesa marathon on that day. I found no corresponding news stories about a death at the marathon.



I believe the media is unwilling to cover sudden deaths. Pierre Lipton died suddenly on Saturday Feb 4th. 26 yrs. He was vaccinated.According to social media, he was running the Mesa marathon on that day. I found no corresponding news stories about a death at the marathon.I believe the media is unwilling to cover sudden deaths. https://t.co/sPXttbca2W

TexasLindsay™ @TexasLindsay_ Pierre Lipton, a Brown University Graduate, who was also featured in Forbes for their 30 Under 30 list, Collapsed & Died while running a Marathon. He was only 26-years-old. Suspected Cardiac Event. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Pierre Lipton, a Brown University Graduate, who was also featured in Forbes for their 30 Under 30 list, Collapsed & Died while running a Marathon. He was only 26-years-old. Suspected Cardiac Event. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OcdoExQ6R3

Dave Champion, Ph.D. - aka Dr Reality @DrReality5

He was 26 years old, with no known medical issues.

He was vaccinated. Pierre Lipton #DiedSuddenly on Feb 4th, moments after crossing the finish line at the Mesa (AZ) marathon.He was 26 years old, with no known medical issues.He was vaccinated. Pierre Lipton #DiedSuddenly on Feb 4th, moments after crossing the finish line at the Mesa (AZ) marathon.He was 26 years old, with no known medical issues.He was vaccinated.

Purple Ivy One @Purple_Ivy1 Happy Valentine’s Day Pierre Lipton who was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 for cofounding newsletter company 1440 Media. Passed the finish line 2/4 in the Mesa Marathon AZ. Collapsed, hospital. 26Y. RIP Happy Valentine’s Day Pierre Lipton who was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 for cofounding newsletter company 1440 Media. Passed the finish line 2/4 in the Mesa Marathon AZ. Collapsed, hospital. 26Y. RIP

DeeLorUs @HeckSociety @TexasLindsay_ Huge loss. 1440 news is outstanding. He accomplished so much in his life. @TexasLindsay_ Huge loss. 1440 news is outstanding. He accomplished so much in his life.

Further details on what led to Pierre Lipton's death

Pierre died on Sunday, February 4, when the temperature was estimated to be around 75 degrees at the place where the marathon was organized. Lipton's girlfriend also participated in the competition, and although she finished first, she could not find Lipton.

Pierre is suspected to have died of arrhythmia (Image via Pierre Lipton/Facebook)

After Lipton did not respond to her texts, Perebroom discovered with the help of a location tracking app that he was hospitalized. According to Perebroom, paramedics attempted CPR on Lipton, but it did not work.

Pierre's father and a medical emergency specialist, Jordan, predicted that Pierre's body might have suffered a sudden electrolyte imbalance leading to arrhythmia. However, a specific cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

What do we know about Pierre Lipton?

Although his date of birth has not yet been disclosed, Pierre Lipton was born to two doctors. He grew up in Charlotte, N.C., eventually pursuing his graduation in Economics and Middle Eastern Studies from Brown University.

He is the founder of 1440 Media, which sends daily updates via email from around the world to subscribers. The company's revenue was estimated to be around $7 million. Lipton was an expert in languages like Spanish and Arabic and taught English and Mathematics at a Panama-based orphanage.

He developed an interest in soccer at a very young age, but following an eye injury, he joined his girlfriend Perebroom, and they decided to run for different causes. He also aimed to establish various business ventures. While he was a college student, he founded a company called VitaLives which aimed to increase awareness of malnutrition and vitamin deficiency.

Poll : 0 votes