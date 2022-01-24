What happened to Piper Rockelle's mom? YouTuber bids tearful goodbye amid ongoing abuse lawsuit

YouTuber Piper Rockelle recently bid goodbye to her mother Tiffany Smith as the latter left for Georgia to take care of her parents. The social media star posted an emotional video, titled “Saying Goodbye To My Mom,” documenting the situation.

In the video, Smith can be seen leaving L.A. to visit her ageing and sick parents in Georgia. Meanwhile, Rockelle can be heard telling her fans this is the first time she will live without her mother for several days:

“My mom is flying back to Georgia to take care of her parents and my grandparents and this is a really big deal because my mom and I are like really close, like really, really close, I have never been away from her for like several days so its gonna be a little difficult for me.”

The 14-year-old also praised her mother for her decision to take care of her family:

“She is doing something really amazing and really nice, she is taking away from our work and family to go take care of her family which is you know family comes first.”

The YouTuber also helped Smith prepare for the trip, but mentioned that the situation is giving her “extreme anxiety” as she is used to traveling with her mother. She even broke down in tears while dropping Smith at the airport accompanied by the latter’s boyfriend, Hunter Hill.

As Smith left for her journey, Hill and Rockelle discussed how the former is a "special person." Before concluding the video, Hill even mentioned that Rockelle’s mother has “done a lot for people” but “never received what she deserves.”

The latest update about Piper Rockelle’s mother came days after several young children filed a lawsuit against Smith for abusing them during their time at the Piper Squad.

A look into the lawsuit against Piper Rockelle’s mother

Tiffany Smith has been accused of abusing children involved with Piper Squad (Image Piper Rockelle/YouTube)

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, nearly 11 children represented by attorney Matthew Sarelson filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Piper Rockelle’s mother Tiffany Smith and her boyfriend Hunter Hill for allegedly abusing them physically, emotionally and verbally while they worked at Piper Rockelle Inc.

As per court documents obtained by The Insider, the plaintiffs have called Smith a "mean-spirited control freak" and claimed that her behavior was “inappropriate and confrontational” as well as “reprehensible and even illegal."

The lawsuit mentioned that Smith “verbally harassed” the children while filming Rockelle’s videos and allegedly yelled at them until they broke down in tears and had to be sent back to their families.

Plaintiffs also claimed that Smith often made offensive and inappropriate comments while speaking to the children about their physical appearance and dressing choices. They also alleged that she gave them improper instructions about ways of acting with each other.

Multiple girls also accused Smith of engaging in improper behavior and making inappropriate advances towards them. One girl even claimed that Rockelle’s mother attempted to “spit” on her face and hit her with a wooden spoon.

Additionally, plaintiffs alleged that the defendants did not pay them for making regular appearances on Rockelle’s videos and investing thousands of hours of labor. They also accused Smith and Hill of “tanking” their personal YouTube channels after they stopped collaborating with Piper Rockelle.

The suit claimed that Smith and Hill used bots to reduce their subscribers, removed them from YouTube recommendations, and falsely reported their videos as “inappropriate.” This reportedly caused the plaintiffs to lose a significant amount of their YouTube revenue.

Attorney Matthew Sarelson mentioned that every single allegation made against the defendants has been corroborated by eyewitnesses. He also claimed that it is likely some of the mishaps have been videotaped as part of the production process.

The plaintiffs are reportedly seeking nearly $2 million in “compensatory and special damages, punitive damages and for emotional distress, grief, and humiliation.”

