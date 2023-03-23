What happened to Puff and Jackie? Tributes pour in as TikTokers reportedly pass away in South Africa

TikTok users have taken to their accounts to post their tributary messages to content creators Puff and Jackie. It is believed that the two were victims of gun violence in South Africa. Their young daughter also passed away after sustaining injuries during the incident.

Puff and Jackie, whose real names are Brandon Kalicharan and Jeconiah Pillay, have been identified as the victims of a shooting in Durban, South Africa. Sources claim that the couple were killed in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 pm. Their nine-year-old daughter was also present in the vehicle during the incident. She was quickly rushed to a hospital close by. However, she passed away shortly after.

The account @puffnjeconiah is one of the top accounts when one searches for Puff and Jackie. However, it remains unconfirmed as to whether this was their official TikTok account. At the time of writing this article, the account had amassed 19k followers.

Multiple videos announcing their deaths appeared on the video-sharing platform. One of them had amassed over 400k videos. The clip showed the family together, where it appeared like the parents were celebrating their daughter’s birthday. The video also read- “FLY HIGH.”

Brandon Kalicharan and Jeconiah Pillay were 42 and 34 years old, respectively at the time of their passing.

Puff and Jackie pass away in drug-related shooting

The shooting occurred on St. Peters Road in Springfield Park. Heavily armed gunmen shot at the family’s vehicle, a Volkswagen Amarok, at least 50 times. Puff and Jackie died immediately. After their daughter was found in critical condition, she was taken to the hospital, where she unfortunately passed away as well.

The KwaZulu-Natal police believe that the shooting was drug-related as Brandon Kalicharan “had been on the Hawks’ radar for some time.” The Hawks refer to South Africa’s Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). They target economic and organized crime along with corruption.

Robert Netshiunda, a spokesperson for the police, also told ENCA that Kalicharan was believed to be “one of the drug lords in Chatsworth.” However, Pillay has denied the drug-dealer accusations which are being linked to her husband. According to the Post South Africa, their family home has been raided several times since 20200 but no drugs or illegal firearms were found at the residence.

The gunmen were not identified at the time of writing this article.

Tributes pour in as Puff and Jackie pass away

Internet users were disheartened to hear about the family that was killed. Many were shaken to hear that a young child passed away during the attack. TikTok was flooded with tributary messages. A few comments online read:

Tributes pour in as TikTok family passes away (Image via Da_Real_SELINA/TikTok)

It was also recently announced that TikTok mom Jehane Thomas passed away at the age of 30. The influencer suffered from “migraines and bouts of illness” for several months. A GoFundMe page has been created for her three- and one-year-old children, who will now have to grow up without their mum.

