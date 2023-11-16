What happened to Raymond Gonzalez? Two teens arrested over Costa Mesa shooting that left one dead

Raymond Gonzalez, a 35-year-old, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Friday, November 10, 2023, in Costa Mesa, California. Upon analyzing the alleged crime scene, authorities concluded that the shooting was gang-related. For now, two suspects have been taken into custody, in connection to the shooting that allegedly killed Gonzalez. Raymond was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to cover the victim's funeral expenses. The targetted amount was set at $5000 and it has raised more than $4800 from over 65 contributors.

Local authorities arrived at a house in the 2800 block of Mendoza Drive on Friday, November 10, 2023, at around 5:40 pm local time. Upon arrival, they found the unresponsive body of Raymond Gonzalez and tried to revive him, and was declared dead at the crime scene. Police investigated the site and concluded that the victim had died in a shooting that was possibly gang-related.

Eventually, two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. By the weekend, an 18-year-old named Ryan Ivan Ramos was taken into custody, as the first suspect. A few days later, on Monday, November 13, 2023, a second suspect was apprehended and since he is a juvenile, authorities haven't released his identity.

While authorities believe that the shooting wasn't random, they have also stated that society isn't at threat as of now. The same has been confirmed by the Costa Mesa Police Department. The case is currently an ongoing investigation, and police are trying to find out every possible detail regarding the fatal shooting.

According to Raymond Gonzalez's obituary, he was a 35-year-old from Costa Mesa and passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023. It added that he was born in California.

Law enforcement officials have urged the public to reach out to them if they have additional information about the fatal shooting. According to Raymond's Facebook page, he originally hailed from Santa Ana.

The victim's brother, David Gonzalez, launched a fundraiser in connection to the tragic death of Raymond Gonzalez.

According to the fundraiser post, the family was trying to raise funds for a funeral service for Raymond. It said that he was "fatally shot" in front of his kids' house.

"Any and everything will help to lay brother to rest. Appreciate everyone's help and support from the bottom of our hearts," it added.

Raymond Gonzalez's obituary states that a visitation for him will take place on Thursday, December 7, 2023. It will be held at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary, 11500 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA 92505, from 5 pm to 8 pm local time.

His funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 8, 2023, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm local time, 11500 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA 92505.