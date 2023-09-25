What happened at Reynoldsburg Ohio Homecoming? Student left hospitalized after fight breaks out 

Things turned ugly at Reynoldsburg schools’ Homecoming after a fight broke out at the campus, leaving one student hospitalised. Allegedly, the student is being treated for exposure to pepper spray after the incident, as reportedly, the police sprayed it to disperse the crowd and stop the fight.

As per 10TV, the fight broke out at the Livingston Campus of the Reynoldsburg High School, on Saturday night, September 23, 2023. Furthermore, it is also being reported that after the incident, parents were sent out statements informing about how the students involved in the fight would face certain consequences.

The Reynoldsburg school stated that some students would be getting a 10-day suspension, while others would be getting recommendations for expulsion.

The statement read:

“The students involved in the altercation are not representative of Reynoldsburg Schools. District leaders will not tolerate this type of behaviour. Such actions may result in 10-day suspensions coupled with recommendations for expulsion.”

As many social media users posted about the incident on various platforms, there were rumours about how there were gunfires during the party, as the fight broke out.

However, the school authorities later cleared that the loud sounds during the Reynoldsburg homecoming party were not sounds of gunfire, and were just balloons popping together.

“Kids were running and popping balloons”: Netizens’ reactions explored as internet user clarifies there were no gunfires

As the news about the Reynoldsburg Ohio Homecoming party spread on social media, many rumors were spread about how there were gunfires at the party.

One parent made a post on Facebook and stated that “there are kids that witnessed a kid pull out a gun.” The parent, Tonya Geier-Seger, posted and said:

Social media users reacted as many people spread rumours about how there were gunfires at the school during the altercation. (Image via Facebook)

However, the police and the school authorities completely denied the claims of guns being involved in the fight. At the same time, another social media user made it clear that:

“Kids were running outside and popping balloons, and yelling gun so that everyone panicked and thought there were gunshots.”

The social media user also clarified that there were no kids who were hurt due to the fight, and only one student had to be taken to the hospital due to the pepper spray. As the social media user, Natasha Shinault, made the post on Facebook, here is how netizens reacted:

At the moment, it is not known how many students were involved in the altercation. It is not clear why the fight happened, however, it is known that the party ended early due to the altercation.

As for the student who was rushed to the hospital due to the pepper spray, it is not known as to what is the condition of the student. However, the school authorities claimed that the child had a “medical reaction” due to the pepper spray.