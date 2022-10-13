What happened to Rico Swavey? Tributes pour in as Big Brother Naija star dies aged 29

On October 13, 2022, former Big Brother Naija housemate Rico Swavey recently passed away at the age of 29 after meeting with an accident a few days ago. Tobi Bakre and Sandra Alexandra, who also participated in BB Naija, announced the news on Twitter. Tobi wrote:

“This is how I will always remember you. Rest in Peace, my Brother.”

Tobi Bakre @tobibakre We lost him.



But thanks a lot guys. God knows best We lost him. But thanks a lot guys. God knows best https://t.co/W4nPi0vGrz

Sandra also expressed her sorrow at the untimely death of Swavey in a tweet that stated:

“This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest In Peace #ricoswavey.”

Rico Swavey’s cause of death explored

On Tuesday, October 11, Rico Swavey died after being met with a motor accident. He went into a coma following the incident, after which Nigerian entertainers launched a fundraiser for him to get some financial help for his treatment.

Rico Swavey died after meeting with an accident (Image via ricoswavey_official/Instagram)

While requesting donations on social media, Tobi Bakre disclosed that Swavey was on life support. The news was also confirmed by Swavey’s management and they shared a video that featured the crashed car. Tobi wrote on Twitter:

“Please help save Rico. He had a really bad car accident. We have to keep him on life support and continue to pay the rising medical bills while we pray for God’s miracle. (We) can’t do it alone. Please click on the link to donate at ricoswavey.com.”

Tobi Bakre @tobibakre



ricoswavey.com



Only account number is



1005500375

UBA

Halima Lina Hassan(Ricos Mum)



we are trying to avoid online scams and all.

Pls stay observant and thank you. Pls only website for donation to support Rico isOnly account number is1005500375UBAHalima Lina Hassan(Ricos Mum)we are trying to avoid online scams and all.Pls stay observant and thank you. Pls only website for donation to support Rico is ricoswavey.comOnly account number is 1005500375 UBAHalima Lina Hassan(Ricos Mum)we are trying to avoid online scams and all. Pls stay observant and thank you. https://t.co/ROIqQH9rot

Sandra Alexandra revealed the news of Swavey’s accident on Twitter and wrote on her Instagram Story that he is in critical condition and needs everyone’s financial assistance and prayers. She continued:

"I also wish I could give more information on his health but how can I when we are still waiting for the doctors and God to save this dear life or at least get a sign or response from Rico? Whatever you can do to support will be highly appreciated as he is on life support and fighting for his life. Please @ricoswavey_official needs our help #ricoswavey #prayforricoswavey"

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Rico Swavey gained recognition in recent years for his appearance on Big Brother Naija. However, with the news of his untimely death, Twitter was flooded with tributes from fans and admirers alike:

EMMANUEL. @emmylambo7 .... RIP Rico swavey twitter.com/iamricoswavey/… Rico Swavey 🇳🇬🇺🇸 @iamricoswavey



Assurance is insured !!

Congratulations to both of them Omo! Davido and chioma getting married next year is a news that gives me joyAssurance is insured !!Congratulations to both of them Omo! Davido and chioma getting married next year is a news that gives me joy💞Assurance is insured !!Congratulations to both of them 👏 Man didn’t even live to see next year.... RIP Rico swavey Man didn’t even live to see next year😭💔.... RIP Rico swavey😭 twitter.com/iamricoswavey/…

Daniel Regha @DanielRegha Rico Swavey's death is truly heartbreaking, judging by what people say about him u can tell he's a beautiful soul; What a loss. My deepest condolences to his grieving family. May God strengthen 'em & help 'em overcome this irreplaceable loss. RIP Rico. Gone but not forgotten... Rico Swavey's death is truly heartbreaking, judging by what people say about him u can tell he's a beautiful soul; What a loss. My deepest condolences to his grieving family. May God strengthen 'em & help 'em overcome this irreplaceable loss. RIP Rico. Gone but not forgotten...🙏

DUCHESS👸🏻OF👸🏻LEKKI @Faithysia_blunt

May we not die untimely. May God protect us and keep us safe in all our doings.



RIP Rico Stavey and every youths that have left this earth untimely. We pray against every spirit of untimely death that’s lurking around us.May we not die untimely. May God protect us and keep us safe in all our doings.RIP Rico Stavey and every youths that have left this earth untimely. We pray against every spirit of untimely death that’s lurking around us. May we not die untimely. May God protect us and keep us safe in all our doings. RIP Rico Stavey and every youths that have left this earth untimely. 🙏

Under reconstruction @tomisin_ms Rico was such a beautiful man

In and out

Thank you for sharing your awesomeness with us

Thanks for gracing our screen with positivity and light

Thanks for the beautiful moments

We love you Patrick Fakoya

Rip Rico

Rico was such a beautiful man In and out Thank you for sharing your awesomeness with us Thanks for gracing our screen with positivity and light Thanks for the beautiful moments We love you Patrick Fakoya Rip Rico https://t.co/5pKMz9iMns

Seun Akinsanya @mrboboskie Guy didn’t enjoy his labour. It’s painful the journey ended so quick. RIP Rico Guy didn’t enjoy his labour. It’s painful the journey ended so quick. RIP Rico 💔

𝑉𝑎𝑛 𝐷𝑜𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑦💔 @VanDorsey99



He was so sweet 🥲 heaven welcomed an angel



Rip Rico fly high 🕊🕊🕊 After Sam loco, Ada Ameh, this Rico’s death is so painfulHe was so sweet 🥲 heaven welcomed an angelRip Rico fly high 🕊🕊🕊 After Sam loco, Ada Ameh, this Rico’s death is so painful 😭😭😭😭😭😭He was so sweet 🥲 heaven welcomed an angel 👼 Rip Rico fly high 🕊🕊🕊 https://t.co/AOcQr7dlS3

olatunjiopeyemi 😍🥀 @hoppis_O If you leave your house for work everyday and come back home safely, you really don't know what God has done for you.



RIP Rico we love you but only God knows the best, only him is the giver and taker of life... If you leave your house for work everyday and come back home safely, you really don't know what God has done for you.RIP Rico we love you but only God knows the best, only him is the giver and taker of life... https://t.co/OdLThr3s3R

Nurse Toyo 💉✨📍 @TineeToyo

RIP RICO We came from God and we are all returning back to himRIP RICO We came from God and we are all returning back to himRIP RICO 💔 https://t.co/5Dl6yTs9Qy

Beauty Tukura⚓️ @beautyetukura



I pray God grants his family & friends all the comfort during this times. 🏽 I didn’t get to know you much but it hurts still. RIP Rico 🕊️🕊️I pray God grants his family & friends all the comfort during this times. I didn’t get to know you much but it hurts still. RIP Rico 🕊️🕊️ 💔💔I pray God grants his family & friends all the comfort during this times. 🙏🏽

Swavey is survived by his family members. He never revealed anything about his personal life, and there is no information on whether he was married or dating someone.

Everything known about Rico Swavey

Also known as Patrick Fakoya, he was born in 1992 and studied law at Babcock University. He had seven siblings and was an expert in singing and swimming.

Swavey entered the world of music before coming to Big Brother. Moreover, he also starred in a few movies. He released a single titled Afrosantana and appeared in the movie Tinsel followed by the drama series Life 101.

While participating in Big Brother Naija, he was asked what he plans to do if he gets a million dollars, to which Swavey replied by stating that he would be in a big house to catch waves. He joined Big Brother Naija on January 28, 2018, and unveiled that cooking was his way of expression as he cooked the most for the housemates.

Rico Swavey was eliminated from the show after 10 weeks and 70 days. Following the elimination, he revealed that he liked one of the housemates, Ahneeka. He participated in the show to help his cousin who was suffering from autism and invest in his music career.

Poll : 0 votes