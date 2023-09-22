What happened to Robert W. Smith? Tributes pour in as acclaimed music composer dies aged 64

Music composer Robert W. Smith passed away on September 21, 2023, at the age of 64. A statement by his family revealed that he suffered complications from cardiac surgery, leading to his demise. Robert composed various symphonies over the years, like The Divine Comedy, The Odyssey, and more.

His wife, Susan L. Smith, also announced the news through a Facebook post that stated:

"Our dear husband, father, and teacher Robert W. Smith passed away today due to complications from cardiac surgery in Montgomery, Alabama. Arrangements for a Celebration of Life will be communicated when they have been determined. Thank you for keeping our family in your hearts."

Musician Garrett J. Brown also paid tribute to Robert on Facebook and revealed that he had known Robert for a long time. He stated that he studied music under the guidance of Robert at Troy University. He continued:

"He prepared me for the life of a creative in ways that could only be understood in time. He was truly integral to my musical development even before we met. Thank you for everything."

Netizens pay tribute to Robert W. Smith on social media

Robert W. Smith earned recognition over the years for his flawless work in the music industry and gained a huge fanbase for the same. Social media platforms were flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Robert developed an interest in music at a very young age. He finished his education at Troy State University and later became their band director. He was also a coordinator for their Music Industry program.

He was a member of the Sound of the South Marching Band, where he remained for around four years, and later joined Warner Brothers Publications. He soon started to release several compositions, making him a popular face in the public.

Robert W. Smith became popular for his compositions during his successful career

According to Robert W. Smith's biography on the website of RWS Music Company, he worked on around 600 compositions. He served as the president and CEO of the company. He was working as a teacher of music composition and production at Troy University before his death.

He also had three symphonies under his name: The Divine Comedy, The Odyssey, and Don Quixote. Robert's works have been used at various places, including universities and high schools in places like Canada, Australia, South America, and others.

Smith also created educational compositions, three of which are The Tempest, Encanto, and The Great Locomotive Chase. His music has been featured in many films and TV shows. His musical work is currently accessible on CDs and is available for download on various platforms.

Robert is survived by his wife, Susan L. Smith, and their daughters, Madison W. Smith and Savannah Cole.