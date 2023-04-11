What happened at the Rockland Trust Bank? Falmouth MA robbery triggers search for suspect

Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth, Massachusetts, was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday, April 8. The suspect wielded a gun inside the bank and claimed to have a bomb.

According to Falmouth police, around 9 a.m. on Saturday, a man walked into the bank situated at 20 Davis Straits, pointed a handgun at a bank teller and demanded money. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Robbery at Rockland Trust Bank, Falmouth. (Image via Twitter)

The teller, who was held at gunpoint, gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, after which the suspect left. Outside the bank, he stole a customer's car and fled the scene.

The stolen car was a 2019 Ford Flex, which was found abandoned shortly after 9:40 a.m. along the 200 block of Falmouth's Teaticket Highway. The vehicle was swept by a bomb squad to ensure there wasn't a bomb inside since the suspect claimed to be carrying them.

Police believe the man may have switched to another vehicle quickly before leaving the area.

Suspect in the Rockland Trust Bank robbery remains at liberty

An image of the suspect was released by Falmouth Police in which the person can be seen wearing a wig, a blue surgical mask, and sunglasses while holding a gun.

State Police Unit found the stolen car (Image via Twitter)

Rockland Trust bank remained closed after the robbery on Saturday and was scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 10.

A spokesperson for MSP said that the Air Wing Unit and state police K-9 unit were called to Falmouth to search for the suspect of this armed robbery at Rockland Trust. A perimeter has also been put in place.

The robbery currently remains under investigation. An FBI Boston Division spokesperson said that the bureau's Violent Crimes Task Force had been informed of the crime at the Cape Cod bank and was coordinating with Falmouth police to help with the case.

Authorities have given out Det. Andrew Loewen's number so that anyone with information about the incident at Rockland Trust Bank can contact him at 508-457-2527.

Rockland Trust Bank's other branch in Martha's Vineyard was robbed in November 2022. Three men in masks allegedly entered the bank and brandished semi-automatic handguns. Authorities reported a robbery of $40,000 after which the robbers fled.

78-year-old Missouri woman arrested for bank robbery

A 78-year-old woman from Missouri was arrested on bank robbery charges on Sunday. The woman, who already has two past bank robbery convictions, was taken into custody again for trying to pull a third heist in Missouri.

The woman has been identified as Bonnie Gooch. As stated in court documents, on April 5, she entered the bank wearing black sunglasses, plastic gloves, and a black N95 mask. She slipped a note to the teller which said:

"I need 13,000 small bills."

Bonnie Gooch arrested for bank robbery (Image via Twitter)

As seen in the surveillance video, Bonnie was seen banging on the counter at one point, while mandating to deliver the cash faster. She left in her Buick Enclave which had its handicap registration on display. She left another note while leaving that said:

"Thank you, sorry I didn't mean to scare you."

At around 15:20 local time, Pleasant Hill Missouri Police Department officers received calls of a robbery that was in progress.

Police found Bonnie Gooch smelling strongly of alcohol in her car while the cash was strewn across the car floor. She was arrested and then charged with one count of attempted stealing from a financial institution.

