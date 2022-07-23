What happened to Ryker on TikTok? Situation explored 

Popular TikTok personality Ryker has disappeared from the platform, which has left fans immensely concerned. The platform sensation was best known for posting content with her bike, comedic sketches, and lip-sync videos.

TikTok user @melissa_a_j recently shared with their followers that the Canadian influencer decided to leave the platform after receiving a shocking package. After this strange incident, not only was her safety at risk but her child was put in danger as well.

Although her real name is unknown, Ryker has become a popular idol in the LGBTQI+ community on TikTok. Many find her content inspirational, as she has revealed in videos that her bike brought her joy during one of the worst times of her life.

Ryker had not made her home address public

In the video, Melissa revealed that Ryker, a Canadian native, received a package from the United States at her home address. The influencer had not made her residential address public, which was one of the first reasons this incident shook the TikToker. Melissa said in the video:

“Ryker just told me that the reason she has left TikTok is because someone from the United States sent a package to her house. Not to her P.O. box, but to her home address, which only about a handful of people have.”

Melissa went on to explain that the TikToker received a package that included Fentanyl powder. According to Medical News Today, the narcotic is “100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin,” making it incredibly dangerous.

It was revealed that the Canadian TikToker's daughter touched the fentanyl as well. Melissa said:

“Her 10-year-old daughter opened the package because she was excited to get a package, and white powder went everywhere. Anyone that knows what fentanyl is knows that even the most minuscule amount can kill you. This isn't OK. A package with fentanyl powder in it made it from the United States to Canada to her home address that she has never given out. Except for to one person, but let's leave her out of this for now.”

Melissa concluded the video by saying that the public figure left the platform because:

“The life of her daughter was threatened, and it’s enough.”

The identity of the person who sent the package to the TikToker was unknown at the time of writing this article.

Since the social media personality disappeared from the video-sharing platform, her fans have created videos expressing sadness over her departure from the platform.

TikTok user @fancy_queen81 uploaded a video with pictures of the Canadian native. She wrote in the video:

“Praying for justice and the person is sent to Prison.

Another TikTok user, @witchyyybi*ch posted a video that read:

“Whoever sent that crap to Ryker's daughter is a disgusting, worthless, sleazy troll!”

The social media star’s account, which holds 338.4km followers and 5.3 million likes, has been made private now.

