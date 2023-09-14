What happened to Syko Bob's mother? Viral video sparks wave of tributes online 

Kodak Black’s affiliate Syko Bob’s mother, Dorothy "Dee Dee" Smart, was allegedly killed by gunshot on Wednesday, September 13, in Florida's Fort Lauderdale. She was found by the neighbors and family friends inside a van on a single-family home's driveway, who then identified her as Syko's mother.

The South Florida rapper, whose real name is Cambrel Smart, is incarcerated after pleading guilty to firearm possession charges in December 2022. He was sent to a five-year sentence in prison.

Circumstances surrounding the death of Syko’s mother remain unknown, and further information about his mother is also withheld. Many tried to find connections between the incident and Syko’s past actions.

Speculations about the potential motives behind the lethal shooting and the assailant’s identities also began as news about Syko’s mother’s death spread. A short video clip of cops investigating her car surfaced online. HipHopNowTV shared the video on its Instagram page on Thursday, prompting reactions from netizens.

Viral video related to Syko Bob's mother's death sparks tribute online

Netizens expressed concern for the safety of women and children living in the hoods after learning about Syko Bob's mother's ill fate. They were heartbroken that her mother, an innocent soul, had to lose her life like this.

Several users shared their sympathy for the rapper as he is serving his sentence amidst this tragedy and hoped that he could get a prison leave to see his mother one last time. Some people also noted how the streets these days were becoming more violent and how the gangs were not even sparing the lives of children and women.

Netizens shared their grief and expressed their condolences for the death of Syko's mother (Image via Instagram/@duvalpromo)

Syko Bob's arrest and imprisonment

The rapper was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on January 5, 2022, around 3 am, after being spotted speeding his car on Florida’s I-75 in Collier County.

The FHP Troopers searched Syko Bob’s vehicle and found a marijuana-filled plastic bag in the center console. They also found a loaded gun between the back and front passenger side seats.

Syko Bob was reportedly charged with possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and DUI. He also previously made headlines for being one of the three injured people in a drive-by shooting in April 2022.