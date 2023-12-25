Taylor Orlowski, 18, and Jonathan Tourney, 14, were identified as two teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash in McCandless near North Park over the weekend.

According to WTAE, six people, including Taylor Orlowski and Jonathan Tourney, were inside the vehicle speeding on Irwin Road near Babcock Boulevard around 3:20 am on December 23, when the driver lost control before the crash. It is unclear who was driving at the time of the accident, but police identified the driver as an 18-year-old.

An 18-year-old female, Taylor Orlowski, was pronounced dead at the scene. 14-year-old male Jonathan Tourney was flown to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two unidentified passengers were taken to an area hospital and were reported to be in stable condition. The two other individuals in the car were uninjured.

Community mourns death of Taylor Orlowski and Jonathan Tourney

The equestrian community in Pittsburg is mourning the death of Taylor Orlowski, an accomplished rider who graduated from Ambridge Area High School.

In a Facebook Post, Houdini Farms, an equine facility in Pittsburg, revealed Taylor, who loved her horses Lydell and Tom, competed and won several local and national levels in Equitation, Derbies, and Junior Hunter divisions and was idolized by young riders. Mourning her death, Houdini Farms added:

"A dear friend to her barn mates, a true horsewoman with so much talent and personality. She always made us proud. Her legacy will live on and we cherish the memories we have with her. Houdini Farms will surely not be the same without her. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers through this extremely difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the community rallied around Jonathan Tourney’s family following the deadly crash that claimed the life of the ninth grader at Pine Richland High School.

In response to the tragedy, Tourney’s neighbors launched a GoFundMe campaign to render financial assistance to the teen’s devastated mother. The fundraiser revealed that seven months ago, Jonathan Tourney’s father, David Tourney, died from a brain tumor at the age of 62.

“We are trying to help Jonathan’s mother Ellie with funeral expenses. Ellie would do anything for anyone at any time. Please consider a donation to offset funeral expenses and other related expenses.”

The page, which has raised over $105,000, surpassing the initial target of $30,000, said that the teen was a talented athlete who played on the football team at Pine Richland High School.

According to WPXI, Pine-Richland issued a statement mourning the death of the student saying when students return to class on January 3, school counselors, psychologists, and Glade Run clinicians will be made available. Part of the letter to parents and students cited by WPXI read:

“This is a time for our community and school district to focus on supporting the families impacted by this tragedy. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. As we prepare for the transition back to school, we will send additional information regarding our school-based support for all students, families, and staff.”

As the community grapples with the tragedy, anyone with information pertaining to the crash was asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.