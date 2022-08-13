What happened to Teddy Ray? Tributes pour in as comedian and actor dies aged 32

Comedian Teddy Ray recently passed away at the age of 32 on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was known for his collaborations with Katt Williams and Russell Simmons, and their content was popular among the public.

The cause of the 32-year-old's death remains unknown.

Comedy Central paid tribute to him and stated that he was a hilarious and beloved performer. Media production company Hoorae Media mentioned that they would be grateful for the energy Ray brought to their projects and sets.

comedycentral @ComedyCentral Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. https://t.co/45xrqIL4QM

HOORAE @HOORAEMedia Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets! Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets! https://t.co/xPPRoDquZu

Before Ray, another comedian, Jak Knight, passed away at the age of 28. Knight’s body was discovered on an embankment in LA. The comedian became famous as a comedy writer following his standup shows and appearances on the Peacock show, Bust Down.

Teddy Ray’s cause of death explored

Teddy Ray’s demise has been a big loss for the entertainment industry. However, his cause of death remains unknown. At the same time, unconfirmed sources have stated that the comedian suffered a cardiac arrest. Further clarity is awaited on the same.

His family members are yet to speak on the same and considering his age, he could have died due to some illness or natural causes.

Draè ✊🏾🐢🏝 @draethegoat

Teddy Ray has died of cardiac arrest. He has been suffering from obesity for past few years. He has taken medication for obesity. Unfortunately today evening he had severe heart block and left us. @siddiqsbs Cause of death :Teddy Ray has died of cardiac arrest. He has been suffering from obesity for past few years. He has taken medication for obesity. Unfortunately today evening he had severe heart block and left us. @siddiqsbs Cause of death :Teddy Ray has died of cardiac arrest. He has been suffering from obesity for past few years. He has taken medication for obesity. Unfortunately today evening he had severe heart block and left us.

The comedian doesn't have a Wikipedia page and thus, detailed information about his health issues in the past hasn't been revealed yet.

While he does have an Instagram page, it also doesn't have too many details about his personal life.

His last Instagram post was posted a week ago and its caption read:

“Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun.”

Comedian Teddy Ray and his career

Teddy Ray was a popular actor, comedian, and internet personality who gained recognition for his appearance on Russell Simmons’ comedy platform, All Def Digital. His work on All Def Digital made him a favorite among the audience and also helped increase the number of subscribers for the YouTube channel.

Teddy Ray was an actor, comedian and internet personality (Image via teddyraycomedy/Instagram)

Ray was also one of the cast members on MTV's Wild ’N Out Season 8. He then hosted a podcast with Lewis Ray titled The Cali Kickback. He toured with some popular names like Katt Williams and David Spade and was loved by celebrities like Jamie Foxx and T-Pain.

During his first two years as a comedian, he was given his first TV special on BET and performed at the Comedy Central Colossal Clusterfest. He was famous for his roles in Funny Fat Guy, Hot to Be Broke, and Scroll Wheel of Time.

According to his Twitter account, he was born in West L.A. and raised in Pico. He used to promote himself on his official Facebook page where he advertised for his comedy shows in Los Angeles.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Ray became famous all these years for his work as a comedian. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death.

Jamie Jones @unibroward4405 🏾 Damn, RIP to this dude Teddy Ray. This video will for sure live on forever. Damn, RIP to this dude Teddy Ray. This video will for sure live on forever. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/T2P1pH7Dbj

Yung Calamine Lotion 🧴 @lilsteeptech man rip teddy ray, loved watching him on add man rip teddy ray, loved watching him on add https://t.co/4HcGrjDG8M

Kai @Kai_DPark Praying the news isn't true, but if it is then RIP to the legend Teddy Ray Praying the news isn't true, but if it is then RIP to the legend Teddy Ray https://t.co/z7pCj47ZOz

Big 🐰 @FreddieGibbs RIP my nigga Teddy Ray RIP my nigga Teddy Ray 😔

Desus Nice @desusnice rip teddy ray, he was a real one rip teddy ray, he was a real one 💔

ChampagneQueezy @ChampagneQueezy Damn RIP Teddy Ray. Damn RIP Teddy Ray. 💔 https://t.co/Pg1ySBnYYX

Jay Washington @MrJayWashington Damn bro RIP Teddy Ray too many young ones gone too soon. Damn bro RIP Teddy Ray too many young ones gone too soon. https://t.co/NYTJK2R2bN

G🦋 @GDinhiero 🏾 nah rip Teddy Ray….this will forever be a classic nah rip Teddy Ray….this will forever be a classic 🙏🏾 https://t.co/FyAo8lry7a

Dedee 🥀 @thoughtfulbae RIP Teddy Ray, one of the funniest comedians to come out of this era. I’ll never forget when he fucked around and made a classic. RIP Teddy Ray, one of the funniest comedians to come out of this era. I’ll never forget when he fucked around and made a classic. https://t.co/tvNhIRFeJk

billiam @BillRatchet Damn dude wtf.. RIP Teddy Ray. He's the person in this video and apparently just passed away. Thursday's will never be the same. Damn dude wtf.. RIP Teddy Ray. He's the person in this video and apparently just passed away. Thursday's will never be the same.

Though Ray's survivors include his family, their identities are unknown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave