What happened to Tonya Knight? Tributes pour in as female bodybuilder dies aged 56

A well-known bodybuilder, Tonya Knight recently passed away on February 7, aged 56. She battled cancer for a very long time, which eventually led to her death.

The former co-host of the reality TV series America’s Next Great Trainer, Sharon Bruneau, paid tribute to Knight on Facebook by writing that the bodybuilding world has lost an amazing young lady. Stating that Knight was an inspiration to thousands of people, she wrote:

“Sorry we never got to do that shoot Tonya, thankyou for all the love and support over the years. Heaven truly has gained an amazing Angel. My deep sincere condolences to her son, Malachi, family and friends. Big Love my Iron Sister. Fly high sweet Angel.”

Another individual named Dave Liberman, who met Tonya once, also expressed his grief on Facebook by saying she was a legend in women’s bodybuilding and produced some of the best routines in the sport. He revealed that people knew her as “Gold” in the American Gladiators series during the 80s and 90s. He continued:

“I was fortunate enough to run into her in 2016 at the Olympia where she looked ageless and awesome as she was cruising into her 50’s. Gone way to soon as cancer claimed another victim after her long fought battle with the disease over the past few years. My deepest and most sincere condolences to all of Tonya’s friends and family as we all mourn the loss of a legend.”

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Tonya Knight has established herself throughout the years as a popular figure in the bodybuilding world. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

Gladiators @GladiatorsTV



Tonya has sadly passed away at the age of 56 (1966-2023). Our thoughts are with all of her friends and family. Rest in peace Golden Girl. #AmericanGladiators We are sad to report the passing of legendary American Gladiator and bodybuilder Gold (Tonya Knight).Tonya has sadly passed away at the age of 56 (1966-2023). Our thoughts are with all of her friends and family. Rest in peace Golden Girl. #RIP We are sad to report the passing of legendary American Gladiator and bodybuilder Gold (Tonya Knight). Tonya has sadly passed away at the age of 56 (1966-2023). Our thoughts are with all of her friends and family. Rest in peace Golden Girl. #RIP #AmericanGladiators https://t.co/px1lZPZYt3

Larry Brown @Tenacitystrong Sad to hear Tonya Knight passed away. One of the first female bodybuilders I was exposed to. RIP Sad to hear Tonya Knight passed away. One of the first female bodybuilders I was exposed to. RIP https://t.co/BZgDMnCsyN

Teri @pinkandpainmom 🏼 🏼 Fly high Angel 🏼 Rip my friend Tonya Knight - aka Gold - You were the reason I got started #bodybuilding in the 80s🏼 Fly high Angel Rip my friend Tonya Knight - aka Gold - You were the reason I got started #bodybuilding in the 80s💔💔💪🏼💪🏼 Fly high Angel 🙏🏼 https://t.co/EJeMFfC9KO

Tonya Knight won several titles throughout her successful career

Born on March 24, 1966, Tonya Knight developed an interest in volleyball during her school and college days and was also a member of her school volleyball team. She saw a magazine cover featuring Rachel McLish and was inspired to build a career in the world of fitness.

She began undergoing training with her brother and joined a gym. She grabbed the top position when she went on stage for the first time in 1983. She later shifted to Venice, Italy, and started participating in different bodybuilding shows.

Tonya Knight participated in several competitions emerging out as the winner (Image via tonyaknightpro/Instagram)

She participated in several competitions throughout her career and competed with other famous bodybuilders, including Anja Schrenier and Cory Everson, who emerged as the winner of Ms. Olympia six times.

In 1991, Tonya Knight won the title of Ms. International, and although she participated in the same competition in 1992, she managed to grab the sixth position. She finished in third spot in the Jan Tana Classic in 1993.

She also won several other competitions, like the IFBB Grand Prix Italy, but took retirement in 1993. She was featured on American Gladiators, which made her a famous TV personality. Following a knee injury, she exited the show in the third season.

