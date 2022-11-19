Who is Angela Alvarez ? All about the historic 95-year old Latin Grammy winner

Cuban-born American singer Angela Alvarez recently gained recognition after winning a Grammy alongside songwriter Silvana Estrada for the best new artist award.

Alvarez is currently the oldest person to win a Latin Grammy and the oldest to be nominated for a Latin Grammy. While accepting the award, she gave a speech, saying:

“I want to dedicate this award to God and to my beloved country, Cuba, which I will never be able to forget. I felt very, very proud to be able to tell my story, to touch people who have probably gone through the same or more than what I have gone through. There are people who give up, but I did not give up. I always fought."

Further continuing:

"To those who have not fulfilled their dream, although life is difficult, there is always a way out and with faith and love you can achieve it, I promise you. It’s never too late.”

The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards was held on November 17, 2022, at the Michelob Ultra Arena, in Las Vegas. The event was hosted by singers Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini, and Thalia.

Angela Alvarez was discouraged from being a musician but found joy in singing for her family

Angela Alvarez is a singer who is known for having written several songs in the last few decades, mostly playing them for her friends and family. However, she never released them to the entire world until recently.

Her self-titled debut album was released in 2021 following some help from her grandson, Carlos Jose Alvarez. While speaking to Billboard Espanol, she said that it was a big and beautiful surprise and thought afterward that her dreams would come true.

Angela Alvarez's self-titled debut album was released last year (Image via Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Born in Cuba, she developed an interest in music at an early age and started writing songs in the 1930s when she was 14 years old. However, she could not pursue her career as a singer because her father was against music and discouraged her from being a singer. She later settled in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Carlos once asked her about the music that entertained the younger generations of her time.

Alvarez then produced a book of 40 songs written by her, which also featured the story of her life. When Carlos became a composer, one of his friends asked him in 2016 if he was waiting for his grandmother to die before he could do something about her talent. Following this, the grandson took Angela to Los Angeles to record her work with a group of Grammy-nominated artists.

The music for which Angela Alvarez was nominated for a Grammy spoke about her life which involved her tragedy and world events. In post-revolution Cuba, Angela had to decide whether to keep her family together in Cuba or run away from communist oppression and send her kids to the United States to keep them safe.

She decided to keep her children safe and left her husband on the Caribbean island. This story, along with her husband’s demise and her daughter’s death from cancer, has been mentioned in the music. Her story was also adapted into a documentary called Miss Angela, which was released in 2021.

