What happened to Tyler Zook? Pennsylvania high school athlete dies after fleeing crash site that killed best friend

On June 25, 2022, Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old star football player from Pennsylvania, passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. News of Zook's death came just a few hours after a tragic car accident took the life of his best friend, 16-year-old Tyreese Smith, and left 18-year-old Amalia Wendt injured.

Since then, the police discovered that Tyler Zook was also riding in the same car as Smith and Wendt. The high school student fled the car crash scene, only to succumb to self-inflicted injuries just a couple of hours later.

Further investigations have revealed that the car belonged to Amalia Wendt's father. As for what had caused the fatal crash, East Lampeter police have reason to believe that the vehicle, due to speeding, had veered off into a field, rolling multiple times before coming to a stop. Tyreese Smith passed away due to mechanical asphyxia caused by multiple traumatic injuries.

His death was ruled accidental by the coroner's office.

Who were Tyler Zook and Tyreese Smith? A decade-old friendship which ended in tragedy

The two Pennsylvania teenagers, who passed away last Saturday, left family and friends heartbroken. Zook and Smith have been friends for over a decade, both part of the football team at Conestoga Valley Senior High School, where Zook was a junior, and Smith, a sophomore. According to Tyreese Smith's mother, Bernice Mckenzie, the two teens were inseparable.

She said,

"Normally, you'd never see one without the other."

Tyler Zook and Tyreese Smith, who used to play football together (Image via Twitter @/AidenJohnson87)

The two footballers used to work together at a local Sonic Drive-in, where Smith was a cook. According to a Sonic Drive-in employee, Smith worked at the local burger joint till late on Friday and was killed on his way home in the car crash.

Aiden Johnson @AidenJohnson87

Tyler Zook -

Ty Smith - This past Friday 2 of my best friends lost there lives in a car crash. I wanted to share this because they were amazing people and even better friends. Anything helps. Thank YouTyler Zook - gofund.me/d280f877 Ty Smith - gofund.me/c4ce714e This past Friday 2 of my best friends lost there lives in a car crash. I wanted to share this because they were amazing people and even better friends. Anything helps. Thank YouTyler Zook - gofund.me/d280f877Ty Smith - gofund.me/c4ce714e https://t.co/BNMhjBG9d6

Tyler Zook and Tyreese Smith have left indelible marks on the friends and family they leave behind. In the local obituary, Zook is described as someone who loved spending time with his teammates on and off the field. The Lancaster obituary described him as one who "also enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family, and being at the beach."

A makeshift memorial has been erected in their memory near their high school. According to the obituary, a celebration of Tyler's life was held on June 24, 2022.

