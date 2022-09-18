What happened to Valencia Prime? Cause of death revealed two days after Philadelphia drag queen’s passing

Popular drag queen Valencia Prime recently passed away on September 12 while she was performing at the Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar. Prime’s cause of death was not disclosed at the time.

The reason behind Prime’s demise has been recently revealed. She lost her life due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease when she was performing at the bar. Her fellow performer, Asia Monroe, stated that while the paramedics arrived, Prime was not responding.

Valencia Prime was the host of her live showcase, Prime Time. However, she collapsed during the show and died. Her friend and fellow performer Asia Monroe said that everything happened fast. Asia said that she received all the updates about the incident while her friends saw everything that happened.

She mentioned:

“I think the Philadelphia scene will never be the same. She was really a wonderful, loving and caring person.”

Asia added that she was a major part of the drag scene and for those who didn’t know who Prime was, they may not have experienced Philadelphia drag.

About Valencia Prime’s health problem

Atherosclerosis refers to the hardening and narrowing of the arteries caused by cholesterol plaques lining the artery over time. It puts blood flow at risk when arteries are blocked.

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease leads to heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral vascular disease. Arteries are blood vessels that carry blood from the heart throughout the body and are lined with a thin layer of cells called the endothelium.

Endothelium keeps the inside of the arteries in shape and keeps them smooth, which helps in having adequate blood flow in the body. Atherosclerosis starts when the endothelium is damaged and the common causes include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, inflammation from arthritis or lupus, obesity or diabetes, and smoking.

The disease results in plaques building up along the walls of the arteries. When bad cholesterol or LDL crosses a damaged endothelium, it enters the walls of the artery and the white blood cells stream in to digest the LDL. Cholesterol and cells eventually become plaques in the wall of the artery.

In brief, about Valencia Prime

Valencia Prime was a singer and songwriter (Image via Valencia Prime/Facebook)

Detailed information on Valencia Prime’s life is not available on the internet. Her Facebook account has been the main source of information about her.

The singer and songwriter’s Facebook profile states that she was born in Delran, New Jersey in 1997. She shifted to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2015 and graduated from Delran High School and joined Rowan College in Burlington County. She studied Children’s Psychology at Temple University.

A GoFundMe page was launched after her death for funeral expenses. The page was created by Valencia’s friend Nikita with the aim to collect $8,000 and ended up collecting more than $10,000.

