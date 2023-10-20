Watertown, a city in upstate New York is facing a water crisis after a massive main rupture on Thursday, October 19, 2023. According to the official press release, a water line from the city's water treatment plant broke on Wednesday, cutting one of the connections to the city's two reservoirs.

According to Watertown Daily Times, the area in Jefferson County ran out of water around 2:30 pm on Thursday. In his statement to WWNY-TV, Mayor Jeffery Smith explained that it could take up to three days for the city to restore potable water for its residents.

"We don’t know how long... You’ve got to fill the entire system back up."

As news of the emergency spread, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who is currently visiting Israel on a solidarity mission, stated that New York state was sending emergency water to the area.

Watertown city manager issues mandatory conserve water notice, residents to refrain from "any unnecessary water use"

The now-depleted reservoir supplied water to about 45,000 residents living in and around Watertown, including those in Leray, Pamelia, Champion, and Fort Drum, all using the city's water supply. Fort Drum, however, later cut off its supply from the city.

The crisis forced government offices to close early and schools sent students home early as per the school district website.

Samaritan Health, which runs the city's major hospitals, had to close some of its medical departments on Thursday, including general surgery, the pain clinic, and the wound care center. They also canceled surgeries and outpatient procedures for Thursday and Friday. X-ray, MRI, and CT labs were also closed.

Additionally, a statement by County Administrator Robert Hagemann announced that all Jefferson County offices other than the airport, the highway department, and the sheriff's department would remain closed on Friday.

Watertown City Manager also encouraged those who have water left to boil it for a minute before using it.

A news report from the city (Image via Twitter/ @7NewsWatertown)

To maintain the safety of the community, Governor Kathy Hochul activated the State Emergency Operations Center. Staff from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and the Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation have been "working on the ground" with state and federal officials to ensure safety.

She added that water resources from Fort Drum could help replenish the reservoir.

"We are evaluating water distribution systems and moving valves from Fort Drum to assist in the water restoration efforts."

According to 7News, chaotic scenes were seen at supermarkets as residents and businesses tried to get water.

Later in the day, bottled and bulk water was made available to the residents. Three sites were established for the distribution of water, the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Watertown High School Parking Lot, and the Northland Plaza. Water was distributed till 10 pm on Thursday and would reopen on Friday at 7 pm.

Each vehicle would receive one case of bottled water. Bulk potable water was distributed, however, residents had to bring their own containers and were limited to containers that could be carried. Bulk non-potable water was also provided.

City officials last updated that the rupture was fixed.