What happened to William Hart? Tributes pour in as The Delfonics lead singer dies aged 77

On July 14, 2022, William Hart passed away at 77. He gained recognition as the lead singer of the Philadelphia-based R&B/soul vocal group, The Delfonics.

William Hart’s son Hadi revealed that his father was having breathing problems. He was immediately admitted to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he died from complications related to surgery.

Detailed information on the surgery is still awaited, and it remains unknown if he was facing any other health issues in the past.

Tom Reagan’s Hat @RufusTSuperfly RIP William Hart, songwriter & lead singer with The Delfonics. His beautiful singing on Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) is used wonderfully in this scene from Jackie Brown: youtu.be/6v6C3lZ9Ic0 RIP William Hart, songwriter & lead singer with The Delfonics. His beautiful singing on Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) is used wonderfully in this scene from Jackie Brown: youtu.be/6v6C3lZ9Ic0 https://t.co/8u8dpmSD1d

Hart wrote and composed a majority of the songs for his band, including La-La, Didn’t I, Break Your Promise, I’m Sorry and Ready or Not Here I Come.

William Hart and his brother formed a group in 1964

Hart was a member of The Delfonics (Image via wichitarecs/Twitter)

Hart was initially a member of various groups like Little Hart, The Everglows, the Four Guys, and others. He and his brother Wilbert founded a group called the Orphonics in 1964 and were joined by Randy Cain and Richie Daniels.

The group changed its name to The Delfonics and released its first recording, He Don’t Really Love You b/w Without You, in August 1966. This was followed by their second recording, You’ve Been Untrue b/w I Was There, in April 1967. The group then released a single, La-La, in December 1967, a big hit that topped the Billboard Hot 100.

The Delfonics released their first album La La Means I Love You, in 1968, and a few more albums followed this. After a long record of delivering successful hits, the group split into two groups in 1975. The first included Major Harris, Wilbert Hart, and Frank Washington, while the other featured William Hart with new members.

Harris joined Hart’s group in 1980 alongside Randy Cain and Washington joined Wilbert’s group in 1985. Although the lineup included Hart, Harris, and Washington, they toured as separate trios with additional members. The trio also appeared together on The Arsenio Hall Show.

The Delfonics continued to perform in 1990s and Harris and Washington recorded several numbers. The group reorganized, and all the members continued to tour. Cain later toured with Hart until his demise in 2009. Hart, along with Russell Thompkins Jr. and Ted Mills, recorded a CD, The Three Tenors of Soul.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

William Hart was well known as a founder and member of The Delfonics. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

Mani🇳🇬 @Kemani_0718 There’s no Blue Magic, no Stylistics, or any other group that excelled in ballads in the early 70s (especially groups that had a primary falsetto lead singer) without the foundation of The Delfonics. RIP William Hart, now reunited with Randy Cain and Major Harris🕊 There’s no Blue Magic, no Stylistics, or any other group that excelled in ballads in the early 70s (especially groups that had a primary falsetto lead singer) without the foundation of The Delfonics. RIP William Hart, now reunited with Randy Cain and Major Harris🕊

is not a marketing strategy. @apachesk8boards

The sound of super soulful era. Bootsy Collins @Bootsy_Collins Prayer's to his family & friends. Bootsy baby!!!🫡 The Delfonics are an American R&B/Vocal group from Philly PA. Their hit songs were primarily written/composed and produced by lead vocalist and founding member William "Poogie" Hart, in the middle. He changed frequencies today.Prayer's to his family & friends. Bootsy baby!!!🫡 The Delfonics are an American R&B/Vocal group from Philly PA. Their hit songs were primarily written/composed and produced by lead vocalist and founding member William "Poogie" Hart, in the middle. He changed frequencies today.🙏 Prayer's to his family & friends. Bootsy baby!!!🫡 https://t.co/T97SqFwazJ RIP William Hart from the Delfonics.The sound of super soulful era. twitter.com/bootsy_collins… RIP William Hart from the Delfonics.The sound of super soulful era. twitter.com/bootsy_collins…

Toni Carter @ToniLaNae William Hart from The Delfonics died well damn RIP. William Hart from The Delfonics died well damn RIP.

johnny luna @WEIRDBEACH 🕊 RIP William Hart. You made some of the most beautiful music ever recorded. The Delfonics were mandatory at any backyard party or family function. RIP William Hart. You made some of the most beautiful music ever recorded. The Delfonics were mandatory at any backyard party or family function. 💙🕊

Ronnie @ThomasCutter #Soul #delphonics After the mention on Yesterday's #popmaster for the Delfonics' lead singer died earlier today....what a magical sound they had..the Sound of Philadelphia ! RIP William Hart #Philly After the mention on Yesterday's #popmaster for the Delfonics' lead singer died earlier today....what a magical sound they had..the Sound of Philadelphia ! RIP William Hart #Philly #Soul #delphonics

Ximena Conde @XimenaReports

inquirer.com/obituaries/wil… The first 30 secs of "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time?)" are some of the most perfect in music. The orchestration, the lyrics, the interpretation. "I gave my heart and soul to youuuuu" is just... RIP another great The first 30 secs of "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time?)" are some of the most perfect in music. The orchestration, the lyrics, the interpretation. "I gave my heart and soul to youuuuu" is just... RIP another greatinquirer.com/obituaries/wil…

Bl@knissevrdeen @mharm76 Rip to the lead singer William Hart of the indisputable Delphonics. Thank you for the music Rip to the lead singer William Hart of the indisputable Delphonics. Thank you for the music https://t.co/Pc1nTYt0rZ

Tom Lane @jetfan1 billboard @billboard William Hart, lead singer and songwriter of Delfonics, has died at 77. blbrd.cm/a77BMdm William Hart, lead singer and songwriter of Delfonics, has died at 77. blbrd.cm/a77BMdm RIP the great William Hart, whose magnetic falsetto graced some of Philly Soul's classic songs like "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind), "La La Means I Love You". Both songs he co-wrote as well. twitter.com/billboard/stat… RIP the great William Hart, whose magnetic falsetto graced some of Philly Soul's classic songs like "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind), "La La Means I Love You". Both songs he co-wrote as well. twitter.com/billboard/stat…

Detailed information on his personal life, career, educational background, and early life is yet to be revealed.

