What happened to William Hart? Tributes pour in as The Delfonics lead singer dies aged 77

On July 14, 2022, William Hart passed away at 77. He gained recognition as the lead singer of the Philadelphia-based R&B/soul vocal group, The Delfonics.
William Hart’s son Hadi revealed that his father was having breathing problems. He was immediately admitted to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he died from complications related to surgery.
Detailed information on the surgery is still awaited, and it remains unknown if he was facing any other health issues in the past.
Hart wrote and composed a majority of the songs for his band, including La-La, Didn’t I, Break Your Promise, I’m Sorry and Ready or Not Here I Come.
William Hart and his brother formed a group in 1964
Hart was initially a member of various groups like Little Hart, The Everglows, the Four Guys, and others. He and his brother Wilbert founded a group called the Orphonics in 1964 and were joined by Randy Cain and Richie Daniels.
The group changed its name to The Delfonics and released its first recording, He Don’t Really Love You b/w Without You, in August 1966. This was followed by their second recording, You’ve Been Untrue b/w I Was There, in April 1967. The group then released a single, La-La, in December 1967, a big hit that topped the Billboard Hot 100.
The Delfonics released their first album La La Means I Love You, in 1968, and a few more albums followed this. After a long record of delivering successful hits, the group split into two groups in 1975. The first included Major Harris, Wilbert Hart, and Frank Washington, while the other featured William Hart with new members.
Harris joined Hart’s group in 1980 alongside Randy Cain and Washington joined Wilbert’s group in 1985. Although the lineup included Hart, Harris, and Washington, they toured as separate trios with additional members. The trio also appeared together on The Arsenio Hall Show.
The Delfonics continued to perform in 1990s and Harris and Washington recorded several numbers. The group reorganized, and all the members continued to tour. Cain later toured with Hart until his demise in 2009. Hart, along with Russell Thompkins Jr. and Ted Mills, recorded a CD, The Three Tenors of Soul.
