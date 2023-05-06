What happened to Young Thug's brother? Charges against Unfoonk explored

Young Thug's brother Quantavious Grier, also known as Unfoonk, was arrested on May 4, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to a RICO case that has been on top of headlines. He has been charged with firearm possession by a convicted felon and unlawful for a person hired by or linked to a criminal street gang.

Atlanta Police shared a statement saying that Grier was arrested at a traffic stop at around 4 p.m. after the smell of burnt marijuana was coming out of the vehicle. While police officers searched the vehicle, they discovered a handgun. Things took a worse turn for Grier as tint was spotted on the vehicle's windows and he did not wear his seatbelt while driving.

Grier's bond was not accepted after being taken to the court but he is supposed to appear at the court again, although a specific date for the same has not been revealed until now.

The arrest is possibly going to affect the plea deal that he accepted in December last year.

Unfoonk pleaded guilty to violation of the RICO Act in December 2022

Unfoonk accepted the blame of one count for violation of the RICO Act and a count of theft by receiving stolen property. According to the plea deal, he was sentenced to 12 years alongside 10 years of probation.

The probation included conditions where he was not allowed to contact Young Thug and other defendants until the case was over. He was also ordered to perform community service of 750 hours and follow a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Restrictions regarding the possession of a gun were also imposed on him.

Unfoonk entered into a plea deal in December 2022 (Image via RapAmericain/Twitter)

In an Instagram Live session, Unfoonk also stated that the deal also imposed a few rules on the words that he would be allowed to use in his music.

While he accepted his plea deal, he was accused of snitching on his brother, but he denied the rumors of snitching on Young Thug in his Instagram Story and wrote:

"Damn people really think I told on my own brother smh. Show me in the paper work I told on anybody lol, I'm not even fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings."

According to the legal documents, Unfoonk had to testify if he is approached by the parties involved in the RICO case.

Young Thug was arrested on RICO charges in 2022

Young Thug was also charged with racketeering and gang activity in May 2022 and was arrested with Gunna. The accusations included violation of the RICO Act and felony alongside participation in criminal street gang activity.

According to prosecutors, Young Thug was the head of a street gang called Young Slime Life (YSL). Thug was not the only one arrested and 27 others were reportedly involved in criminal activities between January 24, 2013 to May 8, 2022.

