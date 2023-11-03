What happened to Zoe Laverne's mom? Tributes pour in as influencer's mother passes away

A shocking news has come to light as influencer Zoe Laverne's mother Debbie Pemberton passed away in November 2023, after her health deteriorated due to cancer. Zoe shared a post on Instagram, letting her followers know about her mother's demise. She even shared a picture where she was hugging her mother and in the caption, Zoe wrote:

"mom i can’t believe this is real. i’m so hurt. i’ve cried so much already and i just can’t stop.. you didn’t deserve this but i know you’re at peace now and hugging Jesus."

Zoe's post further read:

"we all miss you so much mom.. i promise to always keep your memory alive. i’ll never forget you, EVER. until we meet again mom."

As internet users came across this news, they were heartbroken. Many also showed support to Zoe, hoping that she stays strong through this difficult period.

Zoe Laverne's mom Debbie Pemberton had been ill since last year

In October 2023, Zoe shared that her mother had been going through a rough time as she had been unwell for over a year. Zoe said that doctors told them that her mother's cancer had come back in January 2023, and ever since, they've constantly had to visit the hospital.

Zoe had said in a video last month that she and her family were not doing well and were going through a rough phase She said in the video:

"My family and I are definitely not doing the greatest at the moment. If you guys don't know, whenever they mention hospice it's never good news. Basically, a hospice comes in and makes you comfortable to die."

A month ago, Zoe even said that doctors told their family that her mother could die anytime because of her cancer.

Zoe Laverne is a popular social media influencer, who garnered popularity through musical.ly

For those unaware, Zoe Laverne is a famous social media influencer, who garnered fame through making videos on the musical.ly platform. After that, she started making videos on TikTok and gained popularity there.

Zoe Laverne was born on June 3, 2001, in Indiana, USA. She is popular for her singing, lip-syncing videos, dancing, and other entertaining content on TikTok.

Other than this, she has also been part of numerous controversies, including a relationship with a 13-year-old boy, which sparked a lot of discussion online. People even accused her of being a p*dophile at the time.

However, even though her name is involved in a number of controversies, she has a large following on social media and continues to create content for her fans.