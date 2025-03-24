What did Harron DeJesus do? North Philadelphia rapper who confronted police on a call has been arrested

Harron DeJesus, the North Philadelphia rapper, was arrested on March 21 after he confronted a police officer on call. According to NBC's report, a man was wanted for a s*xual assault case that happened on March 8, on the 6300 block of Old York Road, Ogontz, Philadelphia.

Ad

Crowley Geez, whose real name is Harron DeJesus, saw the wanted news on television and called the authorities to confront them. The 31-year-old rapper asked the police officer why his face was shown on TV and claimed he was innocent.

As per NBC, the media released pictures of him and his body description. His height and weight were revealed as 5'8" and around 180 pounds. Recognizable features, such as multiple facial tattoos and long dreadlocks, were also revealed. In the recorded phone call, the rapper repeatedly asked the police officer why they showed his face on the news. He said:

Ad

"I'm trying to figure out why y'all got my face on the news. It's Harron DeJesus... why's my face on the news?"

DeJesus then told the police officer that the allegations against him were "crazy." He said:

"Y'all saying I assaulted someone, why would you do that? To say I did that, that's crazy."

Harron DeJesus also recorded the call and uploaded it to his Instagram. The X user @steppadelphia reuploaded his Instagram post.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harron DeJesus was arrested two days after he called the police

Harron DeJesus [Image via Instagram/@croskeygeez]

According to an ABC report, the man who was suspected of being guilty of the s*xual assault case on March 8 in the Ogontz neighborhood of Philadelphia was deemed armed and dangerous.

Ad

On March 22, the authorities confirmed that they had the man in custody, and they also had his gray-colored Toyota Scion. The Instagram page @theneighborhoodtalk reported the rapper was arrested two days after he uploaded the call recording.

Last year, Donald Trump criticized the increase in violent crimes in Philadelphia. According to the Philadelphia Independent's report, Trump appeared at a rally at Temple University in North Philadelphia in June 2024.

He said under the Biden regime, Philadelphia suffered many violent crimes.

Ad

"Few communities have suffered more under the Biden regime than Philadelphia. Under Crooked Joe the City of Brotherly Love is being ravaged by bloodshed and crime," Trump said.

In West Philadelphia, a teenager was fatally shot in a SEPTA bus

According to ABC's report, on March 22, six juveniles were fighting inside the SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia. One of them left through the back door and then shot at the bus. The bullet struck a 15-year-old. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ad

A spokesperson from SEPTA told the media outlet that their priority is safety and security, and they will cooperate with the Philadelphia police. They said:

"SEPTA's top priority is the safety and security of our customers and employees. We are urging anyone with information to immediately contact police. SEPTA will continue working closely with Philadelphia Police on this investigation."

Willie Doe, a man who lives nearby, told the media outlet that it was unfortunate that kids were dying before their time. He said:

Ad

"I'm 71-years-old. I don't know when I'm going to leave, but I'm going to leave one day and kids are leaving before I leave. They die young. They didn't live yet."

Robert McCray Jr, another passerby, said the area wasn't safe and the authorities should do something about the rampant use of guns. He said:

"It's not safe down here. They need to do something with these young guys and these guns. It's out of control."

Ad

North Philadelphia rapper Harron DeJesus is currently in custody.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback