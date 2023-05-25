What illness did Tina Turner have? Symptoms and causes of intestinal cancer explored as singer passes away at 83

Well-known singer Tina Turner recently passed away on May 24, 2023, aged 83. She died from a long illness and was already suffering from several health issues over the years, including cancer, stroke, and kidney failure. In her memoir, My Love Story, she wrote that she was suffering from several life-threatening health problems.

The news was also revealed on Turner's official Facebook page by posting a black-and-white picture and stating:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Singer and actress Darlene Love also expressed grief on Facebook and wrote that she knew Turner was ill. Love added that she and Turner were close to each other, and they also recorded River Deep Mountain High with Phil Spector. She continued:

"There will never be a performer like Tina Turner again! She was one of a kind!! Icon, legend, warm-hearted, legs for days, hitmaker, pioneer, hardest working female artist, survivor!! She was simply the best!"

What is intestinal cancer? Causes, symptoms, prevention, and more

According to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, intestinal cancer is also known as small intestine or small bowel cancer and is a rare case. Tumors in the small intestine block the flow of food and affect digestion, and as they get bigger, the blocks lead to pain in the abdomen.

Common symptoms of the disease include abdominal pain, weight loss, weakness or fatigue, bloody or tarry stools, and a lump in the abdomen. The symptoms could be confused with colorectal or anal cancer symptoms.

The causes of the disease could be family history, multiple endocrine neoplasia, Gardner syndrome, smoking tobacco, drinking alcohol, chemical exposure to toxins, or lymphoma.

According to statistics, intestinal cancer is diagnosed in people over 65 and is more common in males than women. The problem can be treated with surgery like the Whipple procedure alongside chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Tina Turner's health issues started back during the 70s

Tina Turner was suffering from hypertension in 1978, and while speaking to the European Health Kidney Alliance, she stated that she never knew anything about high blood pressure and considered it to be normal.

She suffered a stroke in 2013, and she wrote about it in her memoir, My Love Story, saying she was too embarrassed to call for help. Stating that she was having problems standing up, she added:

"Terrified, I dragged myself over to a sofa, all the while thinking that I couldn't imagine Tina Turner paralyzed. I doubted that I would ever be able to wear high heels again, let alone dance in them."

Tina Turner stated that her husband, Erwin Bach, supported her as she recovered from her health issues. She was then diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016, and this time she decided to go with homeopathic treatment instead of the usual treatment. However, the choice proves to be wrong, leading to kidney failure.

Erwin donated his kidney to Tina, and the operation turned out to be successful. She suffered some minor symptoms and had to be admitted to the hospital a few times. Speaking to the European Kidney Health Alliance, she stated:

"I am on multiple prescriptions and take great care to follow my doctors' orders meticulously. For I know that I can trust them and their therapies."

Tina released ten albums and 72 singles throughout her successful career and was featured in a few films like It's Your Thing, Soul to Soul, Taking Off, Tommy, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, Last Action Hero, and more.

