What is an Ischemic stroke? Christine McVie cause of death revealed four months later

Nearly four months after singer-songwriter Christine McVie passed away, her cause of death was disclosed to the public. It was recently revealed that the Fleetwood Mac vocalist, who passed away on November 30, 2022, died from cancer and an ischemic stroke. At the time of her death, her family members had revealed that she passed away after a short illness.

Now, however, a death certificate acquired by The Blast, revealed the 79-year-old's cause of death to be an ischemic stroke and cancer. McVie was reportedly diagnosed with metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin. This meant that the cancer cells discovered in her body spread from somewhere else.

What causes an Ischemic stroke? Causes, prevention, and what you need to know

Ischemic strokes occur when there is a lack of blood flow to a part of the brain, which may happen due to blood clots and other reasons. When cells in the body don't have enough blood flow, they end up dying, which may lead to the person losing the abilities controlled by that area of the brain.

An ischemic stroke is a common problem in people who have issues that affect the blood circulation in the brain. These can be age-related and only become more common as people get older.

Common symptoms of an ischemic stroke include:

Weakness or paralysis on one side

Aphasia

Slurred or garbled speaking

Loss of muscle control on one side of the face or facial droop

Partial or total loss of sense

Blurred or double vision

Loss of coordination or clumsiness

Dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

Neck stiffness

Emotional instability

Confusion

Those with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type-2 diabetes are at risk of suffering from this kind of stroke. Additionally, those with a history of smoking, recreational drug usage, or misuse of prescription drugs are also susceptible to it.

The best way to treat ischemic strokes is to restore circulation to the affected brain areas. While there are medicines that can help treat ischemic strokes, they must only be taken under orders and prescriptions from doctors.

According to the NHS, one can also work on trying to prevent an ischemic stroke by having a healthy diet, regularly exercising, and avoiding smoking and drinking excessively.

Christine McVie gained recognition for her hit albums and singles

Christine McVie was known as a member of Fleetwood Mac (Image via Fin Costello/Getty Images)

Christine McVie met musicians Stan Webb and Andy Silvester while she was studying at Moseley School of Art. Webb and Silvester formed a band called Chicken Shack and invited McVie to join the group as a pianist, keyboardist, and vocalist.

McVie exited Chicken Shack in 1969 and joined Fleetwood Mac the following year. Her first album as a member of the group was Future Games, released in 1971. The album reached the 91st position on the US Billboard 200. She even wrote a few songs for the band's albums Rumours and Tango in the Night.

Her first solo album was titled Christine Perfect and was released in 1970, featuring 12 singles. This was followed by her second album, Christine McVie, in 1984 and it grabbed the 26th spot on the US Billboard 200.

Christine McVie's third and final album was In the Meantime, which was released in 2004. However, it failed to be as successful as the first two albums and could not enter the US Billboard 200.

Christine McVie was also popular for her singles like When You Say, I'm Too Far Gone, Got a Hold on Me, Love Will Show Us How, One in a Million, Friend and Slow Down.

