What did J. Prince say about Offset and Takeoff? Drama explained as rapper responds to threat

Offset recently responded to a statement shared by J. Prince during the latter’s conversation on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. Prince stated on the show that the rapper was nowhere to be seen when Takeoff was fatally shot.

While speaking to the hosts, Prince said:

“Ain’t nothing changed with my love for Quavo. But the offset dude.”

He directly targeted the artist by warning him not to put him in a situation where he had to defend himself as the consequences would be bad if that happens. Prince also mentioned:

"They be throwing rocks and hiding they hand, and I don't like them kind of individuals. And the truth of the matter is, one can dance and different things in front of different cameras and all that kind of sh*t."

Offset recently shared a video on Instagram in response to J. Prince’s claims. He started by slamming the way Prince spoke about his relationship with Takeoff, saying that he did not know anything about the bond they shared.

He criticized Prince for mentioning Offset in several interviews and said:

“You ain’t think about their momma? We ain’t said nothing. Ain’t nobody said nothing but you n****.”

Offset stated that he does not want to have a dispute on an online platform and asked Prince to call him so that they can have the conversation privately.

J. Prince speaks in defense of his son and the claims made

J. Prince responded to the criticism towards his son last month (Image via jprincerespect/Instagram)

J. Prince Jr. became a target of Takeoff’s fans on social media when they spotted videos that featured him walking past Takeoff’s dead body as Quavo was yelling for help.

Prince Jr. was seen with Takeoff and Quavo in Houston for a Halloween party and Quavo also shared a video on his Instagram Story where all three were spotted inside a convertible car.

Prince Jr. also posted some screenshots on Instagram, saying that Quavo, No Cap, and Shakur Stevenson were on their way to a bowling party.

Prince Jr.’s father decided to answer the criticism towards his son and appeared on the podcast Givin Them The Business last month. He clarified that the moment his son walked past Takeoff’s dead body was just part of the incident that happened at the time.

Prince mentioned that the claims made about his son were false and stated:

“And in reality, Junior, my cousin Michael that’s here with me, they was there with Takeoff from the beginning to the end. Even when they walked by, they took three seconds of an hour and some situation when Mike and Junior was walking by.”

According to J. Prince, his son went to the washroom to wash the blood on his hands, and he picked up Takeoff by the head when he was shot.

Takeoff was shot dead in November 2022

Takeoff was shot dead at the Houston, Texas-based 810 Billiards & Bowling on November 1, 2022. The incident happened during a private party which was ongoing at the time.

The Houston Police Department reached the spot at 2:50 a.m. and Takeoff was confirmed dead. Quavo’s business associate Joshua Washington and an unidentified woman were also injured.

The rapper’s funeral was held on November 5 followed by a private commemoration on November 10.

