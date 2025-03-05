What did Jayla Amora do? Hairstylist faces backlash for assaulting 15-year old client on video over unpaid hairstyle

Washington D.C.-based hairstylist Jayla Amora has garnered intense backlash online after a video of what appears to be her physically dragging a 15-year-old over alleged unpaid service has gone viral online.

Ad

Since the matter gained traction online, the former has taken to the internet to defend her actions and also claimed that the police also visited the salon to clear matters up. The brother of the 15-year-old has also taken to social media to address the controversy.

X page @LASHYBILLS was one of the first internet users to take to social media to share a video of the occurrence on March 3. In the clip, Jayla Amora could be seen dragging the teenager by her head. It remained unclear whether the hairstylist held the girl by her hoodie or her hair.

Ad

As the video progressed, Amora could be heard saying- “stay right here” and “I’m not f**king playing.” In the video, Amora also alleged that the teenager ran off. She then said:

“Y’all I just dragged this b**ch. This b**ch tried to run up the steps, out the door… she don’t want me to take her hair off, she don’t want to pay me”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Popular gossip blog The Neighborhood Talk also took to their social media pages on March 5 to allege that the J.Amora The Label business owner dragged the teenager by her head after the latter refused to pay her.

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the video, with some netizens opining that the hair stylist should have never laid hands on the customer. Some reactions to the video read:

Ad

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Instagram)

Several others expressed similar sentiments by saying:

Ad

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Instagram)

While many supported the teenager, others also opined that Jayla Amora should have been paid for her services. Some comments online read:

Ad

Netizens react to the viral video (Image via Instagram)

Jayla Amora takes to the internet to defend her actions

As per The Neighborhood Talk, the 15-year-old reportedly attempted to pay Amora for the services. However, the money was transferred to the wrong CashApp account. In response, Amora stated that she would have to remove her hairstyle if she was not paid.

Ad

On March 4, Jayla Amora took to X to address matters, saying that she was “NEVER” paid and that the style took a lot of time to complete, so she could not let the payment go. She further explained:

“She said YES somebody is going to send it , and I waited patiently for somebody to send it which they never did , while I wasn’t paying attention she left out the shop and started to run ..”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On X Jayla Amora also explained that she did not know that the teenager was 15 years old as her booking site states that she does services for only those who are 18 years of age and above.”

In another tweet that has amassed over four million views online, Jayla Amora said:

“Yall feel bad because it came out to be that she was 15 * which I never knew * but what about me ?! Im a 18 year old business owner who constantly have to deal with people trying to get over on me … that cash app mistake was not on me! But since she sent it to the wrong person I was supposed to just not be paid ? Like no that’s wrong asf .”

Ad

Ad

Jayla Amora also took to her Instagram account on March 5 to share text messages from a client who was allegedly present at the salon when the incident occurred. In the text message, the client said:

“Until the cops came you were very much patience [sic] was her about the situation and keep on telling her it’s ok you don’t need the money no more and tell her let take the hair our she said no because they gonna send the money knowing that no funds was gonna be sent”

Ad

In the alleged text messages, the witness to the event also stated:

“You was more than being patient and nice to her and you still apologize even when you pull her back in the shop if it was another stylist she probably would’ve getting her a*s beat but you didn’t throw no punch no licks nothing just pull the hoodie so I don’t see the big deal”

Ad

As per X user @LASHYBILLS, the alleged brother of the teenager, Jailon Garland also took to social media to say:

“As u all may know that was my little sister in that video.. She literally just turned 15 she never tried to run off”

The brother stated that he would soon share a video that explains the entire situation.

Followers of the story continue for updates regarding the matter. It remains unclear whether legal action was taken by any of the parties involved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback