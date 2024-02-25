What did Jc Caylen do? Search history drama explored as YouTuber's apology backfires

Jc Caylen is a well-known vlogger, famous for his YouTube channels titled lifewithJc, jccaylen, and thesedudez. His first YouTube channel, lifewithjc, which he started in September 2010, made him a renowned Internet personality. However, he recently came under fire for his search history.

While sharing his screen and showing his YouTube search history during a live session, he landed himself in hot water as it was evident that he had searched for the leaked n*des of other women. Netizens also pointed out that he is engaged and criticized his "crazy" act.

Once the photo of his shared screen went viral, netizens took to different social media platforms like X and Reddit to criticize him. Even though Caylen apparently apologized for that, he continued to receive negative reactions on social media.

Netizens react as JC Caylen’s search history showed that he had searched for other women’s n*des

In 2010, Jc Caylen made his YouTube debut by posting his first video for the public on his channel, @lifewithJc. Additionally, Caylen garnered more followers as he participated in another YouTube channel, our2ndlife, or O2L, which was founded by a collaborative group including him and other YouTube celebrities, namely Connor Franta, Sam Pottorff, Kian Lawley, Trevor Moran, and Ricky Dillon.

The group embarked on a worldwide tour and acquired 2.7 million subscribers before disbanding in December 2014.

Later, Caylen and his closest friend Kian Lawley formed the YouTube channel KianAndJc, which has amassed lots of subscribers as well. With more than 6.1 million Twitter followers and more than 3.4 million Instagram followers, J.C. Caylen enjoys popularity on both social media platforms.

On December 11, 2023, he also announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsey Amaro in an Instagram post. He captioned:

"Mr. & Mrs. Castillo coming soon.”

However, he landed himself in trouble when shared his screen during a livestream, and his latest YouTube search history was visible to his followers. It clearly depicted that he had searched for leaked n*des and onlyfans leaked photos of other people, even though he is engaged.

This infuriated a lot of people who follow the social media star. They took to other online platforms like X and Reddit to criticize him. Some Reddit users shared a screenshot of his search history and wrote:

Furthermore, one user also wrote on Reddit:

“I haven’t watched him in years but I saw on X people talking about how he got caught on stream searching his very close female friends onlyfans leaks & foot pics of one who doesn’t do of. He’s also newly engaged to a woman friends with all of them, so extra extra bad. Why do men?”

As per X user @Catmat198053491, JC Caylen apparently even apologized for it in a live video on X.

Here are a few more netizens' reactions on X regarding the matter:

Jc Caylen's apology sparked even more backlash and he has not spoken about the recent trouble since then.