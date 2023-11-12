What did Jidenna say about women? Remarks about ex-girlfriends spark backlash online 

American rapper Jidenna recently said that he "robbed some women's baby making years." The artist made this statement during the first episode of "What’s Underneath: Masculinity" podcast, which was released on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

During his appearance on the podcast, he shared that he apparently manipulated some women in the past and added how it was wrong on his part. In his statement, he said,

"I robbed some women of their baby-making years, dragging them along. They built me up. Look at me now! And look at them! If you were a creative, I folded you into my artwork. If you were in my artwork, I gave you a job. I gave you a job, I mastered your life. I gave you a house, food. Everything you needed, I protected and provided for you. I did what men are ‘supposed’ to do."

Expand Tweet

The American rapper further said that he also regrets his actions, and whenever he thinks about them, it breaks his heart.

"I remember different quotes I said, like just like really manipulated things to say like, ‘No one is going to love you the way I do.’ Oh my God! I’m ashamed of it."

The rapper also vowed that whenever he gets into a relationship next, he will work as hard at love as he worked in his career.

Social media users react to Jidenna's statement, claim that it still sounds manipulative to them

Apart from this recent revelation, in May of this year, the rapper told Ebro Darden for Apple Music that he is somewhat "neurotic" in his relationships.

"I’m a little neurotic with it, and she tells me and reminds me. But that’s what you do in business, that’s what you do as an athlete. They have press conferences every day…so every night, I have my own little press conference, ‘What did you do today? Whatever ‘do better’ is, what does that look like tomorrow?"

He concluded by saying that his constant work had allowed him to feel the joy of being in a relationship back then.

However, internet users came across the latest podcast and the rapper's comments, they responded by saying that Jidenna's remarks still seem manipulative to them. Several netizens said that this man apparently does not realize how violent this truly is, and he should understand this.

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@OneJoblessBoy)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@OneJoblessBoy)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@OneJoblessBoy)

More about the artist, Jidenna

Jidenna, the American rapper best known for blending hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeat, was born in Nigeria and raised in the USA. The rapper often makes pointed statements about several issues on his platform. In 2015, the rapper released two singles, Classic Mona and Yoga.

Jidenna found his own unique style when he was in college. In fact, his psychology professor, Philip Zimbardo, taught him how powerful fashion can be. However, it was only after his dad passed away in 2010, that he started dressing in his special way. Jidenna says his look is a mix of the Harlem Renaissance and West African design, blending European and African styles.