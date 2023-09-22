"With a population that is 98 percent black": Zimbabwe's white population explored as Brooke Bruk Jackson's Miss Universe win sparks wild reactions

On Saturday, September 16, Brooke Bruk Jackson became Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 at the Harare Hippodrome in Braeside, Harare. She defeated 11 other finalists to win the much-coveted title. The pageant was held after a hiatus of 22 years but has earned its fair share of online backlash as it crowned a white woman as the champion despite representing an African nation with a large majority of black people.

Brooke Bruk Jackson will now be able to compete in the upcoming Miss Universe 2023 pageant, scheduled to happen in November this year in El Salvador. Interestingly, Zimbabwe has yet to win that title since it debuted in the competition in 1994. Its highest honor so far was when, in 2000, Corinne Crewe was among the top 10. With Brooke Bruk Jackson's recent win, it will be the country’s first participation in more than twenty years.

Regardless, since the news went viral on social media platforms, netizens have been slamming the pageant for crowing a white woman representing a country with an over 98 percent black population. In this regard, an Instagram user commented under @theshaderoom’s post on the same.

A netizen slams the pageant for its racial bias. (Image via Instagram/itsjasmineheaux)

“It’s not giving Zimbabwe”: Brooke Bruk Jackson’s Miss Universe Zimbabwe win earns online criticism

Brooke Bruk Jackson, the 21-year-old model who became Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 on Saturday, is also a beauty therapist hailing from the country's capital, Harare. She attended Chisipite Senior School in Harare, followed by the British Academy of Fashion Design in London, for her college degree. Later, she also went to the Beauty Therapy Institute in Cape Town, South Africa, as per Conan Daily. Following her win, Jackson stated:

“I have gained this crown for our beautiful country, to lobe and to serve our people, to represent Zimbabwe internationally, and to show the world the uniqueness of Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans.”

She also added how her heart was full of joy and gratitude and thanked her well-wishers for their support and messages, reported Essence. In her victory speech, she also mentioned how she wanted to be an example of grace, understanding, and inspiration for young Zimbabweans and instill the spirit of ‘ubuntu’ (an African ideology focusing on people’s allegiances and relations with each other) among one and all.

Despite her win in the pageant that happened after a gap of 22 years, giving her the chance to represent her country at November's Miss Universe 2023 pageant, Brooke Bruk Jackson’s win was met with criticism as she was a white woman who won a pageant meant for an African nation with an over 98 percent black population.

In fact, as per Country Reports, the nation’s population comprises 98 percent ethnic Africans such as Shona and Ndebele, while the rest of the people are either mixed race or Asian, and less than 1 percent of people are white. Here is what the online critics said about the racial bias seen in the recent pageant.

Meanwhile, there were some who defended Jackson’s victory saying that her win was well-deserved as she was not only gorgeous but also had exceptional modeling and answering abilities.

As part of her victory, Brooke Bruk Jackson won a cash prize of U.S. $10,000 from Style by Minnie, a trip to Victoria Falls sponsored by the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, a one-year modelling contract with apparel brand Hilz Couture, and travel accommodation to and from Central America courtesy Traverse among other accolades, reported The Herald.

Interestingly, both the first and second runners-up, Amanda Mpofu and Nokutenda Marumbwa, respectively, are black women. The former is a Chegutu-based model and the former Miss University of Zambia. The last winner of the pageant was Tsungai Muswerakuenda in 2001.