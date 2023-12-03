What did Jorden Borders do? Minnesota mom charged with attempted murder over torturing her kids

A Minnesota mother of three, Jorden Borders, who is accused of torturing her children, is now facing an additional criminal charge of felony first-degree premeditated attempted murder.

The Brainerd Dispatch reported that on December 1, 2023, the Crow Wing County Attorney's Office filed an amended complaint in the criminal case against Jorden Borders.

According to the report by the Brainerd Dispatch, on November 21, 2022, the Minnesota mother was initially charged with three serious felony counts of child torture and three felony counts of stalking after a child maltreatment investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Minnesota mother allegedly stole her son's blood and treated her children for fake medical conditions

The Brainerd Dispatch reported that Jorden Borders reportedly tormented her children by extracting blood, forcing them to wear casts and neck braces even though they had no injuries, and punishing them with repeated physical abuse.

A 2022 report by Fox 9 stated that the investigation was initiated in May 2022 when Jorden's 9-year-old son was being monitored at Children's Hospital because his hemoglobin levels were dropping, which led to the only explanation being that someone had been withdrawing his blood.

Fox 9 reported that the investigation revealed that the Minnesota mother allegedly self-diagnosed her 11-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (brittle bones disease). In July 2022, authorities conducted a search of her residence in Crow Wing County and located casting materials and syringes.

The Brainerd Dispatch reported that the amended complaint filed on December 1, 2023, stated:

"None of (Borders') statements regarding end of life care and need for hospice are supported by (the child's) medical records. Despite a clear understanding regarding the risk to (the child’s) life if he were to experience a serious blood and/or central line infection, (Borders) engaged in conduct which repeatedly introduced these infections. In May, 2022, during (the child's) final hospitalization prior to being placed in court ordered foster care, (Borders) demanded medical procedures that, if performed, would have created an increased risk of more serious infection, which may have resulted in (the child's) death. Medical care providers repeatedly refused (Borders') demands."

According to the report by the Brainerd Dispatch, the amended complaint stated that the attempted murder charge against the Minnesota mother follows a text message she sent to a friend in late 2021. In it, she mentioned plans for the death of one of her children as they could not be treated by medical professionals. The amended complaint read:

“Following (Borders') removal from the hospital, (she) continued to message others regarding a plan for (the child’s) end of life decisions. On May 24, 2022, (Borders) messaged a friend telling her that Child 2 was essentially at the end of his life and (Borders) had to meet with hospice to make end of life decisions. She further stated that (the child) was on a ventilator and that they wouldn’t know the cause of his medical issues until after completion of an autopsy.”

According to the report by Fox 9, in an interview on November 21, 2022, the children told authorities that their mother allegedly choked them, made them stand outdoors in the cold without clothes, threw objects at them, and beat them.

Minnesota mother was also charged with felony theft

The Brainerd Dispatch reported that in March 2023, Jorden Borders was also charged with four counts of felony theft associated with fraudulently obtaining funds for medical expenses.

According to the report by the Brainerd Dispatch, Jorden Borders has received proceeds from the state of Minnesota to care for her 9-year-old son and was nominated to obtain multiple gifts and money from several nonprofit foundations.

Fox 9 reported that authorities estimate that the Minnesota mother has acquired over $35,000 through these funds and donations.