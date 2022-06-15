What did Karen Read do? Mansfield professor accused of running over cop boyfriend indicted on second-degree murder charge 

Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield, was indicted by a Massachusetts grand jury on second-degree and other offenses allegedly after murdering his Boston police boyfriend, John O’Keefe. In January, he was mowed down by her SUV car and was left dead in a heavy winter storm.

She was arrested on a manslaughter warrant issued by a Stoughton district court judge earlier this year. However, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office announced the arraignment Thursday evening with upgraded charges against Karen Read.

According to a press release from Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey's office, Read is charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and fleeing the scene of a fatal incident.

John O’Keefe was an off-duty Boston police officer. His body was found at the Canton residence on Fairview Road. Morrissey’s office said,

“O’Keefe was found unresponsive outside a Canton residence.”

O'Keefe was found wounded amid a weekend of substantial snowfall - a Nor'easter blizzard, as Law&Crime initially disclosed. He was rushed to the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was declared dead several hours later.

Boston Police Relief @BostonPoliceRA The BPRA is saddened over the loss of Officer John O’Keefe. This is a tragic loss and we pray for John’s family to have the strength through this most difficult time. He will be DEEPLY missed by his fellow Officers, Family and friends. God rest his soul The BPRA is saddened over the loss of Officer John O’Keefe. This is a tragic loss and we pray for John’s family to have the strength through this most difficult time. He will be DEEPLY missed by his fellow Officers, Family and friends. God rest his soul💙🇺🇸 https://t.co/rjzfI34eYX

Read was originally not found guilty of murdering her boyfriend when she was indicted on February 2. A judge in Stoughton District Court set her bond at $50,000 cash to set her free.

Karen Read partied with O’Keefe on Friday night before he passed away

Reportedly, couple Karen Read and O’Keefe went out on Friday night and visited at least two bars before he died. Later, Read dropped him off at a friend’s after-party in the early hours of Saturday. She claimed she did not attend it as she was not feeling well and had stomach issues. Her friend’s house is located near 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

Prosecutor Adam Lilly said in a statement,

“She stated that she dropped the victim off. She made a three-point turn in the street and left…did not see the victim in the house.”

Matt Kaminsky @matty_kam Hundreds of officers from Boston Police and surrounding communities gathered in #Braintree to pay their final respects to fallen officer John O'Keefe. Hundreds of officers from Boston Police and surrounding communities gathered in #Braintree to pay their final respects to fallen officer John O'Keefe. https://t.co/PtFHy6Xv8o

The day after, she discovered her damaged car and began looking for her boyfriend. Read allegedly called a friend and returned to Fairview Road, trying to recall what had transpired the night before. Her friends told The Daily Mail that she was still drunk in the morning and couldn't remember what happened last night.

Shortly after, Read and her friends arrived at O’Keefe’s house and noticed a cracked taillight on Read’s vehicle. Still, they did not find O’Keefe there.

michele rule @rulemichele Charge upgraded to murder for professor accused of backing into Boston cop boyfriend, leaving him to die lawenforcementtoday.com/professor-accu… JOHN O'KEEFE IS RESTING IN GOD'S LOVING ARMS!!! PRAYERS TO HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS!!! Charge upgraded to murder for professor accused of backing into Boston cop boyfriend, leaving him to die lawenforcementtoday.com/professor-accu… JOHN O'KEEFE IS RESTING IN GOD'S LOVING ARMS!!! PRAYERS TO HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS!!!

Later, they went to a residence on Fairview Road where Karen Read allegedly dropped John the night before, as reported by WCVB. They found him lying unconscious near a cluster of trees in the snow, bleeding from his nose and mouth. Read tried CPR on him, but he was too cold to touch.

Based on multiple sources, O’Keefe was suffering from head trauma. The following night, while making a left turn, Read allegedly slammed the officer with her SUV

Karen Read was allegedly panicking at the time of his death and told first responders,

“I hit him, I hit him, I hit him, I hit him”

An autopsy was performed, which revealed, Several abrasions to O'Keefe's right forearm, two black eyes, a cut to his nose, a two-inch laceration to the back of his head, and multiple skull fractures.

Her lawyer, David Yannetti, has said that whatever occurred that night, "there was no criminal intent" and that the couple was happy together. He also claimed that his client was assisting him in raising O'Keefe's niece and nephew, whom he had adopted after their parents, Kristen and Stephen Furbush, died in 2013 and 2014.

