What did Kelly Osbourne say about Latinos? The View video controversy explained as singer breaks her silence 

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, British TV personality and singer Kelly Osbourne has addressed one of her past controversial comments about Latinos. About ten years ago in 2015, Donald Trump addressed a crowd during his presidential campaign and said:

“Mexico isn’t sending their best”

Shortly after Trump’s speech, Kelly appeared on The View, and referring to Trump’s immigration policy, she said:

“If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?”

Before Kelly’s comment, one of the co-hosts, Rosie Perez said there were a lot of other Latinos in the U.S., who agreed to immigration being an issue and felt the need for it to be addressed. However, Perez added, making racist comments about Latinos does not help the cause either.

Right after that, Kelly Osbourne’s statement about Latin Americans had the audience as well as the other co-hosts gasp in shock. Perez told her Latinos are not the only people cleaning toilets. Kelly also rushed to defend herself by saying she did not mean it that way. Understanding her actual intent behind the comment, co-host Michelle Collins tried to deescalate the situation and said:

“I think what you’re saying is that Trump himself probably relies on a lot of these people that he is insulting.”

"The most cringe moment": Kelly Osbourne reflects on her past comment about Latin Americans

In the interview with Rolling Stone, Kelly Osbourne spoke about the clip from ‘The View’:

“I hate it. I hate it so much because I look at it and I’m like, ‘You think you know everything and you know nothing. Nobody wants to hear [your] opinion on this.”

After Kelly’s interview, the clip resurfaced on social media platforms. On TikTok, the clip was paired with a reel on business stereotypes to make humorous content. The 39-year-old singer referred to those, saying:

“It’s the most cringe moment of my entire life, but to see people be creative with it does put a smile on my face. It turns something so ugly into something funny.”

Kelly added that the clip gaining attention once again goes on to prove people never really forget. The singer told Rolling Stone, that even though she has become the object of ridicule, she is laughing. She also found some of the people in the TikTok reels “very smart”. However, Kelly Osbourne revealed she would be lying if she said she did not hate herself a little more each time she watches the episode on The View.

Kelly acknowledged her statement was offensive to a lot of people and hurt their sentiments. She said it was the worst thing she had ever done so far, adding:

“I realized that I’m not great on live TV and that words are so powerful. And to be labeled as something you’re not is really difficult. But it happened. There’s nothing I can do.”

The singer went on to explain what she truly meant by her statement is that the entire US is built on immigrants. Kelly Osbourne asked if one stops these people from entering the country who do the works that make the United States exist, thrive, and flourish, nobody else would be filling in for all these jobs. However, her delivery of the sentence back then came out wrong.