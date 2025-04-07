What kind of cancer did Jay North have? Dennis the Menace star passes away at 73

Jay North, star of Dennis the Menace (1959), passed away at 73 at his Lake Butler home in Florida after a battle with colon cancer. His co-star Jeannie Russell announced the news, which was later confirmed by actor Jon Provost and his wife, Laurie Jacobson. Mourning the actor, she wrote:
"As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after...but he did not let it define his life."
She added:
"He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with "I love you with all my heart." And we loved him with all of ours. A life-long friend of Jon's, a brother to Jeanne and a dear friend to me, we will miss him terribly. He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last he is at peace."
Jon Provost, who knew the actor for nearly 70 years, wrote in a separate post:
"It wasn't as easy for you as it was for some of us, not that it was a piece of cake that's for sure, but you did suffer a lot more than most."
Jay North was reportedly married three times. He tied the knot with Kathleen Brucher in 1973 and was married to her for a year. In 1991, Jay married Rosita North but separated after three months. The late actor became a father to three daughters through his marriage to Cindy Hackney in 1993.
Looking back at Jay North's Hollywood journey
USA Today reports, Jay's mother, Dorothy née Cotton, a secretary at the former union American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), helped him appear on the TV program Cartoon Express when he was 6.
Through the show, Jay was noticed by Hazel MacMillan, a talent agent who began representing him. Jay landed child modeling and acting gigs alongside his appearances in commercials, and some variety shows such as The Milton Berle Show, The George Gobel Show, and The Eddie Fisher Show.
In 1958, a casting call for Dennis the Menace prompted Jay to audition for the comedy series. Despite not doing well in his first attempt, the late actor landed his breakthrough role as the titular Dennis Mitchell at only 6 years old in his second audition.
Based on cartoonist Hank Ketcham's comic strip, the comedy series centered on Dennis, a mischievous but kind and helpful kid who gets involved with his neighbor George Wilson and his brother John. The sitcom ran for 4 seasons from 1959 to 1963 and was eventually canceled.
According to Deadline, Jay North was subjected to verbal and physical abuse as a child by his aunt when the series aired.
Speaking about the downside of stardom, Jay North told The Post-Star Gazette in 1988:
"I never really got the education I should have gotten. You’re totally cushioned on a soundstage. You never see ordinary kids. They don’t know how to react to you when they do see you, so you have a very strained relationship with kids your own age."
Jay added:
"In this business as a child performer, you’re so brainwashed and so geared to pleasing the adults around you. They program you. They tell you you’re famous. And you don’t realize it’s all going to end."
After Dennis the Menace had a successful run, Jay North appeared on a few other TV shows, including The Lucy Show, Jericho, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Wagon Train, and My Three Sons. Jay North also appeared in some films, including Maya, The Teacher, and Zebra in the Kitchen.