What kind of cancer did Jay North have? Dennis the Menace star passes away at 73

Jay North, star of Dennis the Menace (1959), passed away at 73 at his Lake Butler home in Florida after a battle with colon cancer. His co-star Jeannie Russell announced the news, which was later confirmed by actor Jon Provost and his wife, Laurie Jacobson. Mourning the actor, she wrote:

Ad

"As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after...but he did not let it define his life."

Expand Tweet

Ad

She added:

"He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with "I love you with all my heart." And we loved him with all of ours. A life-long friend of Jon's, a brother to Jeanne and a dear friend to me, we will miss him terribly. He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last he is at peace."

Ad

Jon Provost, who knew the actor for nearly 70 years, wrote in a separate post:

"It wasn't as easy for you as it was for some of us, not that it was a piece of cake that's for sure, but you did suffer a lot more than most."

Ad

Jay North was reportedly married three times. He tied the knot with Kathleen Brucher in 1973 and was married to her for a year. In 1991, Jay married Rosita North but separated after three months. The late actor became a father to three daughters through his marriage to Cindy Hackney in 1993.

Looking back at Jay North's Hollywood journey

USA Today reports, Jay's mother, Dorothy née Cotton, a secretary at the former union American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), helped him appear on the TV program Cartoon Express when he was 6.

Ad

Through the show, Jay was noticed by Hazel MacMillan, a talent agent who began representing him. Jay landed child modeling and acting gigs alongside his appearances in commercials, and some variety shows such as The Milton Berle Show, The George Gobel Show, and The Eddie Fisher Show.

In 1958, a casting call for Dennis the Menace prompted Jay to audition for the comedy series. Despite not doing well in his first attempt, the late actor landed his breakthrough role as the titular Dennis Mitchell at only 6 years old in his second audition.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on cartoonist Hank Ketcham's comic strip, the comedy series centered on Dennis, a mischievous but kind and helpful kid who gets involved with his neighbor George Wilson and his brother John. The sitcom ran for 4 seasons from 1959 to 1963 and was eventually canceled.

According to Deadline, Jay North was subjected to verbal and physical abuse as a child by his aunt when the series aired.

Speaking about the downside of stardom, Jay North told The Post-Star Gazette in 1988:

Ad

"I never really got the education I should have gotten. You’re totally cushioned on a soundstage. You never see ordinary kids. They don’t know how to react to you when they do see you, so you have a very strained relationship with kids your own age."

Jay added:

"In this business as a child performer, you’re so brainwashed and so geared to pleasing the adults around you. They program you. They tell you you’re famous. And you don’t realize it’s all going to end."

After Dennis the Menace had a successful run, Jay North appeared on a few other TV shows, including The Lucy Show, Jericho, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Wagon Train, and My Three Sons. Jay North also appeared in some films, including Maya, The Teacher, and Zebra in the Kitchen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More