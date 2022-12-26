"What does she know about Roc Nation?": Video of Tory Lanez's little sister yelling outside court sparks wild reactions

Rapper Tory Lanez's younger sister was seen exiting the Los Angeles court while throwing a temper tantrum, blaming Jay-Z and Roc nation for her brother's guilty verdict.
On Friday, December 23, 2022, the rapper was convicted in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on three charges - assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
All the above charges were in relation to Megan Thee Stallion, who was shot in the foot after an argument between them. Lanez is currently in jail and faces up to 22 years in prison.
A video of Tory Lanez's 10-year-old sister yelling outside the courtroom has sparked several reactions from netizens who claim that she is too young to know what she is saying.
One Twitter user, @BardiBacardii, shared the video and expressed that she doesn't know what Roc nation is.
Tory Lanez's family blames Roc Nation for his guilty verdict
Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of three accounts for his misdemeanors in 2020, including shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. His whole family seems to be blaming Roc Nation and Jay-Z for the guilty charge, as seen on December 23, 2022.
While exiting the court, Lanez's 10-year-old sister yelled out, blaming the record company founded by Jay-Z for ruining her brother's reputation. In the video, she articulates clearly despite screaming, saying:
"Roc Nation tried to mess with my brother's reputation."
The anger against Roc Nation stems from the fact that the record company manages Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez's father, singer Sonstar Peterson, also commented on the verdict, claiming it to be the "worst miscarriage of justice the world has ever seen."
In addition, he and his wife also lambasted Beyonce and Jay-Z for actively incarcerating people with families. He said:
“Beyonce and JAY-Z, you have children and you’re making other people’s children go to jail.”
Netizens react to Tory Lanez's family's bizarre rant
The Twitterati seems to have heard enough from the Peterson family as they keep blaming Jay-Z's Roc Nation. Netizens had a field day after Lanez's younger sister was seen throwing a tantrum outside the court.
Many think that she is too young to blame the music industry's bigwigs and that she or any other child should not be present in court. They also believe that Tory Lanez and his family are using these small children to gain sympathy votes from the jurors.
Neither Jay-Z nor any Roc Nation representative has commented on the situation. Lanez will be sentenced on January 27, 2023, and faces up to 22 years in prison.