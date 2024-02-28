What is Leah McSweeney's net worth? Fortune explored as RHONY star sues Bravo and Andy Cohen

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney filed a lawsuit on February 27 against Bravo Media, Andy Cohen, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros., Discovery, Shed Media US, and producers John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon, and Darren Ward.

McSweeney, whose net worth is estimated to be $3.5 million, accused the defendants of creating a "rotted" workplace culture and claimed the employees being coerced into consuming alcohol. The lawsuit reads:

"Cohen's preferred workplace environment, which is fueled with substances and illicit behavior, permeates every aspect of Defendant Bravo productions."

She claimed that her producers, despite knowing about her mental health and alcohol issues, supplied her with alcohol and convinced her to take part in activities that could harm her sobriety.

Additionally, she accused Andy Cohen of using cocaine with some of the Housewives and giving them better edits on RHONY in return.

Leah McSweeney is a self-made millionaire and a fashion designer

As per reports from The Cut, Leah McSweeney's net worth is estimated to be $3.5 million as of December 2023. McSweeney is a self-made millionaire and a fashion designer. She won a lawsuit against NYPD after getting into a physical altercation with a cop and won $75,000 in settlement, which she used to establish Married to the Mob, her clothing line, in 2003.

She is also a columnist for Penthouse and has authored several articles in other publications. She launched two podcasts, Improper Etiquette in 2018 and The Leah McSweeney Show.

In 2023, Leah posted a video on Instagram where she revealed that she is on OnlyFans and made more on the platform in one week than she did with an episode of RHONY. She said:

"I am such a happy proud member of OF. I made more in one week - I'm not saying this to show off, it's just incredible - I made more in one week than I did for one episode for RHONY that I traded my soul for. This is absolutely incredible...Hot photos! Do you know how many hot photos I've sent for free to losers? This is incredible. I can't believe I didn't do this sooner."

As per Page Six, Leah McSweeney was paid $3,000 per episode for her first season on The Real Housewives of New York. As per Heavy, Sweeney negotiated her RHONY income to $10,000 per episode for her second season.

Brandi Glanville took to the comments section of Leah's statement post on Instagram saying,

"We are NOT expendable. We are strong women & even stronger togehter. Time to take our power back.

Last week, Brandi also filed a lawsuit against Cohen, accusing him of sexual harassment.