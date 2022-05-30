What is long COVID? Dave Navarro opens up on being afflicted with sickness since December

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro recently revealed that he has been suffering from long Covid, which led the band to cancel their participation in this year’s Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Dave Navarro wrote:

“So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid’. Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long."

Dave Navarro further wrote:

“If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone. The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be ok, just don’t know when."

Dave Navarro's shared this message along with an image of a rocker on top of a piano. He noted that he was not sure why he selected that image with the message, but also offered an explanation:

“Maybe because who really cares and you gotta find fun somewhere? Or at least some levity. Love and laughter are wonderful antidotes for a sickness that you really can’t track.”

Dave Navarro's symptoms of long Covid align with many others'

As per CDC, some coronavirus patients can experience long-term effects from their infection. This condition is known as post-COVID conditions (PCC) or long COVID. Long Covid or long-haul Covid symptoms are experienced by people after they have already recovered from the COVID-19 virus.

The symptoms continue to impact the day-to-day life of the afflicted people, making it difficult for them to return to normal lives. As a result, long Covid can be detriental to one's mental health as well since the symptoms can last for several weeks, months, or even years.

Post-COVID conditions are more common in people who had severe COVID-19 illness, but anyone who has been infected with the virus can experience post-COVID conditions, including those who were asymptomatic or had few COVID-19 symptoms.

Porno for Pyros replaced Jane’s Addiction

It was announced earlier this month that Porno for Pyros will replace Jane’s Addiction at the four-day long metal festival, Welcome to Rockville. Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell was joined by Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt for the Porno For Pyros set, as the band played a full live show for the first time in 26 years.

The performance began with the song Porpoise Head and included Porno for Pyros hits such as Cursed Female, Pets and Tahitian Moon. Farrell and his Porno for Pyros bandmates also played some numbers from Jane's Addiction including 1%, Mountain Song and Stop.

The metal fest took place in Daytona Beach, Florida from May 19 through May 22. Among the headliners at the event were Guns N' Roses, Korn, Nine Inch Nails and KISS.

