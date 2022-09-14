What did Martha Stewart go to jail for? Sentence explored as Rosie O'Donnell recalls visiting her in prison

American comedian Rosie O'Donnell opened up about the time she visited Martha Stewart in prison.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show on September 12, the 60-year-old comedian spoke about her relationship with the 81-year-old television personality and how she ended up visiting the businesswoman behind bars, even though she did not know her personally.

O'Donnell revealed that Martha Stewart had appeared on her talk show multiple times. The comic told Howard Stern that she had sent an email to the lifestyle guru before she went to prison to let her know if she ever needed anything. Ultimately, Martha's assistant contacted her two months later asking her to visit the author in jail.

"You wanna hear how silly I am? I thought, it's prison — I didn't take a shower. I was trying to look as low key as I could and I walk in there and she walks through the door like she's in a Scavullo photo shoot. Her hair has Jolen Creme Bleach that she told me she got at the commissary. She cinched her orange jumpsuit. She looked fantastic, and I looked like her homeless cousin from Utah."

Martha Stewart was jailed for five months in 2004

In 2001, Martha Stewart was indicted for being involved in insider trading after she suddenly sold almost 4,000 shares of her ImClone Systems stock.

In March 2004, Martha Stewart was found guilty of lying to federal investigators, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and conspiracy to obstruct by a jury after a six-month trial. She was later sentenced to five months in prison, along with two years of administered release and five months of being electronically monitored. She was also asked to pay a fine of $30,000.

While talking on the show, Rosie O'Donnell recalled asking Stewart what she missed about being out aside from her daughter, to which the businesswoman replied, "The flavor of lemon."

"And I said to her, 'The flavor of lemon? Why didn't you tell me?! I would have shoved it up my hoo-ha! Come on, I would've gotten a lemon in here — that would've been nothing for me.'"

After Stewart was released from prison, Rosie O'Donnell revealed that she "flew in a lemon tree from Capri because it was the winter" but never heard back from the television personality.

After Stewart's release, she began expanding her empire and her career thrived again as she launched two talk shows, The Apprentice: Martha Stewart and The Martha Stewart Show.

She published many cookbooks and extended her KMart goods brand. Martha has collaborated with rapper Snoop Dogg for Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party and her magazine is now published quarterly.

On the personal front, she was married to Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990. The duo share one daughter, Alexis, who is a television host and radio personality.

