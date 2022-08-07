“I'm totally normal”: Rosie O'Donnell responds to daughter Vivienne's TikTok claiming her upbringing was not normal

Rosie O'Donnell responded to her daughter, Vivienne, clarifying that she is "totally normal."

The mother-of-four posted a funny TikTok reply to her youngest daughter, who claimed that her upbringing was not "normal." Rosie also joked, saying that she would share "some secrets" about Vivienne on the internet as well.

The 60-year-old posted a short video on her TikTok account, questioning her daughter and asking:

“Vivi what do you mean, I didn't do anything normal? I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.”

She continued by saying that she does "normal things" and was "completely normal." She even added a playful threat to her daughter, saying that she would reveal secrets about her on the internet too.

Rosie O'Donnell's video has already received over 118k views on TikTok at the time of writing this article.

The video comes a few days after Vivienne shared a TikTok of her own, telling her followers that life with her mom Rosie was a bit weird.

“No offense, Mom. She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything.”

Rosie O'Donnell replies to her daughter with her funny TikTok video

The mother-of-four later shared another video on the platform to address her previous reply to her daughter and explained that it was made in good fun.

She started the video with a little song and announced that her online banter had been covered by Page Six.

She shared that she knew what her daughter was trying to convey in her video and said:

“It's not normal to have three lesbian mothers, have one of them being famous. And get her to be in a fight with the president for five years or more.”

Rosie O'Donnell is currently dating 43-year-old Aimee Hauer, who she went Instagram-official with recently this year.

She also said Vivienne was "right to say that she didn't have a normal upbringing like her friends," and further added that her children were allowed to share their feelings, even if they were doing it on some social media apps. Additionally, she made sure to clarify that her reply to her daughter was a playful joke.

She also said that Vivienne did not have any kind of secrets and has been a "good kid." She finished her video by asking Vivienne to, "TikTok, you don't stop."

What did Vivienne say about her upbringing?

Vivienne is an active TikToker and frequently shares tidbits about her life on the platform. She recently posted a storytime post on her account, @fathervivienne, telling her followers about how Madonna visited her house all through her childhood, but she failed to recognize her.

Vivienne posted the video on Thursday, August 4, saying:

"At my birthday parties, this beautiful woman would always come, and I was like, Yeah, there's Mo, and she would come with her kids, and her kids will play with Chelsea and Parker. "

She said that she was fairly young at the time and wasn't allowed to watch television or listen to the radio. She added that she had minimal knowledge of celebrities and famous stars at the time.

However, one day when she was watching an award ceremony with her mother, she saw "Mo" receiving an award. This was when Vivienne discovered that Mo was Madonna. She added:

"I never had any idea who the f*** she was. Then I find out it was Madonna all these years."

She later added that it was a similar story of the iconic talk show host Oprah, but she would talk about it on a different day.

She later posted a second video on the same day, with the caption:

"Interesting but not normal."

She started her video by informing that followers have been DMing her talking about how Rosie O'Donnell gave her a "normal life."

Vivienne strongly disagreed with the sentiment and added that her mother "didn't inform" her or her siblings of anything. She also clarified that her mother had done a lot for her, but she didn't do "normal."

Vivienne's video received major attention on TikTok and ended up going viral with over 246k views.

Rosie O'Donnell is a well-known American comedian, and Vivienne is her 19-year-old daughter with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter. Rosie and Kelli split up in 2007, and share four children, including two sons, Parker (27) and Blake (22), and a second daughter, Chelsea(24).

