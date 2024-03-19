What did Mary Fong Lau do? San Francisco police identify driver who killed three pedestrians in a bus stop crash 

Mary Fong Lau, a 78-year-old woman, was identified as the driver responsible for the deaths of three pedestrians, including a child, in the San Francisco bus stop crash on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

In a press release on Monday, March 18, 2024, the San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of the driver in the fatal vehicle collision at a bus stop on Ulloa Street and Lenox Way on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle responsible for striking the five victims waiting at the bus stop was identified as Mary Fong Lau. Police said:

“Officers learned that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 78-year-old Mary Fong Lau, was traveling eastbound on Ulloa Street when she crashed into a bus stop at the intersection of Ulloa Street and Lenox Way.”

Police said the crash killed three people and injured two, including an infant who was in critical condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries. Police added that Lau is charged with three counts of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony reckless driving causing bodily injury, and additional traffic violations.

Details of the Mary Fong Lau bus stop crash explored

Detailing the incident in the press release, the San Francisco Police Department said that on March 16, 2024, at approximately 12:13 pm, officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle collision involving five pedestrians at the bus stop at Ulloa Street and Lennox Way.

Five people, including a child and an infant, were waiting at the bus stop when the vehicle with Mary Fong Lau behind the wheel crashed into the bus stop at the intersection of Ulloa Street and Lenox Way.

Police said despite first responders rendering aid, two victims - one of them a child - died at the scene. Three pedestrians, including an infant, were transported to a hospital. In the press release, police wrote:

“Officers arrived on the scene and located multiple victims suffering from injuries. SFPD Officers and SFFD Firefighters rendered aid to the victims. Despite life-saving efforts made by first responders, two victims were declared deceased at the scene. Three patients were transported to the hospital with injuries.”

The third victim, identified as an adult female, reportedly "succumbed to her injuries" at a hospital. Meanwhile, an infant, who sustained life-threatening injuries was reported to be in critical condition.

“Despite the lifesaving efforts of the hospital staff, the third victim, an adult female, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital and an infant is still suffering from life-threatening injuries.”

Police said that following their investigation into the incident, they determined there was sufficient probable cause to charge the suspect. Officials also extended their condolence to the victims' families and added:

“This incident was a heartbreaking tragedy. The San Francisco Police Department offers its deepest condolences to the victims, their families and loved ones, and everyone at the scene who witnessed and assisted first responders.”

Police did not disclose the identities of the victims, citing an active investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.