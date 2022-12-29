What did Marylue Wigglesworth do? New Jersey woman arrested in connection to husband’s murder on Christmas

51-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly shot her husband, David B. Wigglesworth, on December 25, at their Mays Landing home.

The 57-year-old was found with a gunshot wound at around 10:19 pm local time and was declared dead on the spot when police arrived at the crime scene. Marylue, who was later arrested on suspicion of murder, allegedly confessed to the crime, although authorities have not revealed further details about the case.

The couple's social media handles gave the impression that they were in a happy relationship. However, it has been revealed from family members that the marriage wasn't very stable. Meanwhile, after an investigation, law enforcement officials found a handgun, which is suspected to be the murder weapon.

Steve Keeley @KeeleyFox29 Mays Landing woman,51,charged with shooting & killing her 57yr old husband on Christmas. Marylue Wigglesworth arrested soon after Hamilton Twp Police,(Atlantic County)responded to 10:19pm call for injured male & found David Wigglesworth “dead from apparent gunshot.” @FOX29philly Mays Landing woman,51,charged with shooting & killing her 57yr old husband on Christmas. Marylue Wigglesworth arrested soon after Hamilton Twp Police,(Atlantic County)responded to 10:19pm call for injured male & found David Wigglesworth “dead from apparent gunshot.” @FOX29philly https://t.co/xf30hPQZKu

New Jersey woman Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly shot husband to death

Marylue Wigglesworth was arrested on suspicion of murder, but it is not yet known whether she was charged or not. The same has been confirmed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Law enforcement officials responded to the case at around 10.19 p.m. and found David suffering from a gunshot wound and soon declared him dead.

David B. Wigglesworth, who was found dead in the bedroom, was apparently active in local politics. According to reports published by New Jersey 101.5, he ran as a Republican for the Township Committee in 2019 and also served as chair of the Planning Board.

According to WPG Talk Radio, the couple also had a son named Dave, who is 25 years old. A friend of the couple addressed the tragic incident on Facebook and said,

“I cannot believe this. We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”

Police found out that David was also a volunteer for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Atlantic City. Friends have expressed shock and sadness regarding the incident, with one of them saying,

“This is just unimaginable to me. Such great people.”

Another noted,

“By his profile, it looks like they had the best life together.”

Eric Conklin @ACPressConklin #NEW Wigglesworth's detention hearing is set for tomorrow in Atlantic County Superior Court, according to a spokesperson for the courts. #NEW Wigglesworth's detention hearing is set for tomorrow in Atlantic County Superior Court, according to a spokesperson for the courts.

Marylue Wigglesworth was reportedly in a rocky marriage

As per sources, Marylue Wigglesworth was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility on Monday, December 26. Police are yet to discover the motive behind the alleged murder.

Marylue Wigglesworth and her husband appeared to have a strong relationship as well as a great marriage. However, despite their happy pictures on several social media platforms, Marylue and her husband apparently shared an “off and on” relationship. Marylue’s brother Francis Gallagher confirmed the same. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Gallagher said,

“Everyone in our family is in a state of shock. They could argue about anything. I have no idea what happened and I cannot comment on whether this was the result of political differences."

Gallagher also mentioned that the couple's son David, aka Dave, was an economist who resided in Philadelphia. He further added,

“I haven’t seen Marylue since this happened. Nobody from our family has. I’ve tried to see her but I’ve been told we can’t until she has been up before a judge. I support my sister and my nephew David. However, I’ve been told not to say too much.”

𝕘 𝕥 𝕨 𝕪 @Gtwy Marylue Wigglesworth? Who would have thought someone with a name like that could ever get wrapped up in shenanigans? Marylue Wigglesworth? Who would have thought someone with a name like that could ever get wrapped up in shenanigans?

The case is currently under investigation, and police have not revealed many details or information as of now.

