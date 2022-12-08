What is Mayonnaise Eggnog? Hellmann's teams up with Cody Goldstein to give traditional holiday drink a twist

Inspired by the traditional Eggnog, the Mayonnaise Eggnog is an improvised cocktail that turns your regular eggnog vegetarian-friendly.

Unlike traditional eggnog, which contains egg yolks for a smooth and frothy texture, the mayonnaise-based eggnog makes use of veg mayo to achieve similar results. Eggnog has been a part of the holiday tradition since the 1700s and is a common holiday drink across the country.

Eggless eggnog is a great alternative for vegetarians. In a bid to encourage more people to try the mayo-based eggnog cocktails, Hellmann's is teaming up with Cody Goldstein for a limited-time improved version of Mayonnaise Eggnog.

For those unaware, Cody Goldstein is a New York-based mixologist and a nominee for NYC's best bartender. Cody runs an experimental mixology company called 'Muddling Memories' in Brooklyn, New York, along with his wife Camille Goldstein.

The pair have been popular for their years of experience in the hospitality industry, and are also known for making some of the best cocktails.

Hellman's Mayo-based cocktail is available at Amy Fontaine's bar in New York for $16

A drink of the holiday season, eggnog is made by combining milk, cream, sugar, egg yolks, whipped egg whites, and a number of spirits and light alcohol to create a cocktail that warms you up during the cold wintery holidays.

Mayonnaise Eggnog, on the other hand, replaces the egg with mayo, thus giving it its name.

Through the partnership with NYC-based mixologists, Hellmann's will provide an easy-to-follow recipe so you can make your own version of the mayo-based eggnog at home.

But if making it on your own seems like a hassle, you can also try out the cocktail at Amy Fontaine's bar in New York City. Hellman's Mayo-based cocktail is available in the NYC bar for $16, and will only be available until December 15.

promotional image for Mayonnaise Eggnog (Image via Hellmann's)

The Mayo-based Eggnog can only be ordered for dine-in services and is not available for underage people. Underage customers can request a non-alcoholic version of the eggnog to enjoy the warm holiday flavors through the mayo-based cocktail.

How to make Hellmann's Mayonnaise Eggnog at home

If cooking is your go-to holiday fun activity, you’ll love trying out Hellmann's Mayo-based eggnog recipe. If you have some prior experience with making cocktails or mocktails, you will find it pretty simple, but even if you're a newbie, making this cocktail shouldn't be too difficult.

Here's the list of ingredients that you will need for the cocktail:

¼ cup Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

3 oz whole milk

3 oz heavy cream

3 oz simple syrup

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

1 ½ oz Rum (preferably Ron Zacapa)

1 ½ oz Apple Brandy (preferably Laird’s)

1 ½ oz Cognac (preferably Grand Marnier)

1 cup ice

To make the mayo-based eggnog, just drop all the ingredients in a large jar, close the lid, and blend until smooth. Garnish with a generous dusting of cinnamon and enjoy a warm drink.

You can also make a non-alcoholic version of the drink, popularly called a mocktail, by skipping the alcohol completely.

