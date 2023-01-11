What is methemoglobinemia? Beth Matthews inquest injuries explored

Nine months after the death of mental health blogger Beth Matthews, it was disclosed in an inquest that she died from methemoglobinemia caused by poisoning. As per ITV, she ordered a poisonous substance, which she called a protein powder, online, and had to be hospitalized after consuming it.

She was at a secure facility at Priority Hospital Cheadle Royal, Herald Green, at the time, where she was receiving Dialectical Behavioral Therapy. The incident took place on March 21, 2022.

She was being taken care of at Wythenshawe Hospital and Dr. Susan Kirk, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, stated that the poisoning led to cardiac arrest.

When paramedics were called to Stockport’s psychiatric hospital, they were informed by Beth’s staff that she received a parcel that was opened in front of them, which she consumed. However, the amount she consumed remains unknown.

During the inquest, a statement on behalf of Beth Matthews’ mother was presented in court where she called her daughter an incredible character and mentioned that she was very caring and intelligent. The statement mentioned that Matthews could not fulfill her dreams due to her mental health issues but that people were still in love with her.

Methemoglobinemia: Causes, symptoms, and prevention

Methemoglobinemia refers to a blood disorder that leads to the formation of methemoglobin. It is a type of hemoglobin that is present in red blood cells and it carries and distributes oxygen in the body.

The condition is common in those with a family history of the same and can also be the cause of being exposed to medicines, chemicals, and acquired foods. The disease has two forms where the first is passed on by parents and the second is caused by defects in the hemoglobin protein.

The most common symptoms of the disease include bluish coloring of the skin, developmental delay, failure to thrive, intellectual disability, seizures, headaches, giddiness, altered mental state, fatigue, shortness of breath, and lack of energy.

To prevent it, individuals can undergo genetic counseling if they have a family history of the disease. It is also known as hemoglobin M disease, erythrocyte reductase deficiency, generalized reductase deficiency, and MetHb.

Methylene Blue can be used for treatment, but it is not recommended for those who might develop a G6PD deficiency. Other treatments include ascorbic acid, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red blood cell transfusions, and exchange transfusions.

Beth Matthews was a popular mental health blogger

Beth Matthews was a famous mental health blogger (Image via Catheri55210920/Twitter)

Beth Matthews was a resident of Cornwall. She gained recognition as a mental health blogger and tried to take her own life in 2019. She disclosed in a tweet last year that the incident led to some injuries like nerve damage, broken bones, paralyzed bladder, bowel, and foot, and chronic pain.

Matthews had a blog called Life Beyond the Ledge where she posted a story of how she recovered from her injuries. Her fanbase eventually increased, leading to her having 26,000 followers on Twitter.

Barry Chuckle @bazhefc Beth Matthews RIP Beth Matthews RIP

Jasmine @CraftyJas RIP Beth. Just heard the horrendous news about Beth Matthews - I’m so sorry. Lost for words to be honest. How devastating.RIP Beth. Just heard the horrendous news about Beth Matthews - I’m so sorry. Lost for words to be honest. How devastating. 😢 RIP Beth.

In an interview with the Plymouth Herald, her sister Lucy said that Beth was an inspiration to many and that she even helped some people. Lucy said:

“She was very intelligent, and a very active person. We did a lot of bike rides together before she became poorly, and she also did a lot of sailing. Beth was the youngest person to do the Fastnet race from Plymouth aged 15. She was an incredible sailor, and of course writer.”

Beth Matthews passed away on March 21, 2022, and was 26 years old at the time of her death.

Poll : 0 votes