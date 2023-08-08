What did Michael Goodman do? Chicago man arrested over fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl

43-year-old Michael Goodman has been accused of fatally shooting Serabi Medina, 9, on Saturday, August 5, at about 9:40 pm local time. According to police, Goodman walked into a group of people and shot Serabi in the head.

Trigger warning: The article contains references of gun violence and death of a child. Readers' discretion is advised.

Serabi's father tried tackling the suspect, but in the course of the struggle, Michael Goodman reportedly ended up getting shot in the face. Meanwhile, Goodman's victim, Serabi, was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Autopsy report revealed that the cause of death was the gunshot wound in the head.

It was later revealed that Serabi Medina's mother was shot dead in Austin, back in 2018, and her dad was raising her on his own. Community activist Andrew Holmes, who is trying to help the victim's family, revealed that Medina's father is going through an emotional turmoil.

Michael Goodman, described as a "known offender," reportedly complained that Serabi Medina was too loud

A horrific shooting took place on Saturday in Portage Park neighborhood in Chicago. The minor victim, Serabi Medina, was allegedly shot dead in the head on the sidewalk outside her house. The suspect Michael Goodman reportedly resided in the same neighborhood and would complain about the kids being too noisy.

After being tackled by the victim's dad, and getting shot in the face during the scuffle, Goodman was rushed to Illinois Masonic Hospital in a critical state. Neighbors revealed that Michael Goodman used to complain the same way about other children, and everybody used to keep away from him.

The suspect is further charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He had also been scheduled to make his appearance at the Cook County bond court on Tuesday, August 8.

A neighbor, identified as Megan Kelley, addressed the tragic death of the child, and said,

"It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense. Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be."

Sarabi Medina was shot in the head by Michael Goodman as she rode her scooter home after getting ice cream, LE said.



#TrueCrime #Chicago pic.twitter.com/mqBg7ovGDZ Chicago girl, 8, was shot and killed by a neighbour after he complained about children making too much noise outside his home.

Community activist Holmes confirmed that Medina used to attend Reinberg Public School. He also mentioned that the family has not yet launched any fundraiser connected to the victim. Holmes further said that the victim's father did not know Michael Goodman and had never talked to him before.

Family members have described Serabi as a happy and vibrant girl

Over the weekend, a memorial had been built outside the 9-year-old girl's residence. 7-year-old Magdalena Pater, who knew Serabi through the church, spoke to reporters and said,

"My grandma told me about this so I wanted to bring flowers out today. I knew the girl so that’s why I came... I remember going to church with her."

GodDess bless that Baby & her family, he shot her in front of her father (who had to tackle him to the ground)



Michael Goodman, whoever you are, ROT FOREVER, NEVER know peace @shannonrwatts So we have a picture of that murdered child but not the man who shot her

A family member, identified as Angee Gonzalez Rodriguez, spoke about Serabi, and said,

"She was a young, vibrant little girl. There was no reason for her to die. There was no reason to shoot anyone to begin with, but why a child?"

Law enforcement officials revealed that they had recovered the weapon from the crime site. They are currently investigating the case to unearth more details about the case.