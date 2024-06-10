What is Michael Mosley's cause of death? Autopsy reveals TV presenter did not sustain any injuries

British journalist and TV producer Dr. Michael Mosley was found dead on Sunday, June 9, after he disappeared while on a trip to Symi in Greece. According to Eleftherios Papakalodoukas, the mayor of Symi, Dr Mosley's remains were recovered from a rocky area close to the beach in Agia Marina.

Previously, CCTV footage had been obtained which captured the BBC journalist disappearing while he was walking across a rocky hillside. The area was reportedly quite close to where his body was found. As per BBC, An autopsy was conducted on Monday, which suggested that Dr Mosley died of natural causes.

Dr Michael Mosley's wife issued a statement addressing the tragic incident, where she said:

"It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband."

Michael Mosley was recovered dead after a four-day search

A tragic incident took place after BBC journalist Dr. Michael Mosley was found dead while he was on a trip to Greece. 67-year-old Dr Mosley was last seen on Wednesday, at about 1.30 pm local time, leaving Saint Nikolas Beach. It also appeared that he did not have a cell phone on him at that time.

According to the local authorities, on Wednesday, he told his friends that he would walk back to his accomodation in Symi. His trip started a day before on Tuesday, when he arrived in Symi. When several hours passed and the journalist didn't reach his destination, his wife Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley reported him missing to the local law enforcement agencies.

Several search parties were then deployed to look for the missing man, however, he was discovered dead on Sunday. The coroner has already ruled out the possibility of foul play in Dr Mosley's death, as there were no injuries on his body.

BBC reported that Dr Mosley's remains were first discovered by a bar manager. According to authorities, Dr Mosley presumably died of exhaustion and heat stroke. Meanwhile, his wife, Dr Clare, said in her statement:

"We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team."

She added that she had a great life with the late journalist. She said:

"We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together."

Dr. Michael Mosley's career explored

Dr Michael Mosley was well-known for producing content that was mainly based on "myth-busting advice" on health and diet. Before getting into the TV industry, Dr Mosley was trained as a doctor. He was further involved in hosting the podcast Just One Thing and had made an appearance on the show Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.

Dr Mosley further received an Emmy nomination for The Human Face. He had been traveling through Britain with his wife for an interactive live show primarily based on a healthy way of living.

Post his demise, several loved ones and fans have expressed tribute and condolences to the grieving family. Lord Tom Watson, former deputy leader of the Labour Party, told BBC:

"He certainly changed my life. He gave me the idea that I wasn't broken."

In 2018, Watson added that Dr Michael Mosley "reversed" his type 2 diabetes through diet and proper exercise suggestions. TV presenter Van Tulleken wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Michael wasn't just a rock solid friend, he was an incredibly generous human to everyone he worked with."

Additionally, in 2017, Mosley was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science from the University of Edinburgh.