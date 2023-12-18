What did Michael Rapaport say about Kanye West? FRIENDS star rips into rapper over recent antisemitic remarks

American actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, famous for playing the recurring role of Gary in the fifth season of FRIENDS, recently put rapper Kanye West under fire for his antisemitic remarks.

Kanye West took a dig at Jews, Adidas, and fellow rappers Jay-Z and Drake, among others, during a listening party he hosted last week for his upcoming album Vultures. While none of the parties directly involved responded to Kanye, Michael Rapaport took to TikTok and slammed Kanye West by calling him a “fat pile of sh*t.”

He also stated that if West’s mother Donda was still alive, she would be “embarrassed” by him. Rapaport further added that nobody cared about Kanye’s new music.

Exploring what Michael Rapaport said about Kanye West

According to Hot New Hip Hop, last week, Kanye West organized a listening session for his newest album Vultures in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the event, West called out many of his professional collaborators including Jay-Z, Drake, and Adidas alongside his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"F*ck everybody, n*gga... Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for. N*ggas be hanging around these n*ggas for the money on some Mike Rubin sh*t," he said.

Kanye West further slammed “Jewish n*ggas” who, according to him, called his bipolar disorder-related outbursts “episodes.” At the same time, he allegedly claimed that “Zionists” control hospitals and private schools, as per Hollywood Unlocked.

He also openly announced that he just "f*cked a Jewish b*tch" in the presence of his daughter, which is being deemed as offensive. Besides, he praised Adolf Hitler.

It was these anti-Jewish remarks that caught heat from Michael Rapaport. He hit back at West via TikTok on December 16 and called him “fat” and “washed up.”

“Kanye West … What are you CIA, huh? FBI? Are you a fed, you fat f*ck? You fat bloated f*ck? Jewish people are going through enough, we don’t need your fat f*cking dusty *ss saying anything. People say you’re mentally ill, no you’re just stupid.”

Michael Rapaport further added that if West’s late mother Donda was still alive, she would be “embarrassed” by him. He also stated how the Jewish community was already going through enough and did not need Kanye’s insensitive comments. Besides, the My Name is Earl actor also called out Kanye’s new record.

“Nobody’s f*cking with your music bro. Your music is TRASH! You look like sh*t and you look like you smell like sh*t. You fat f*ck,” Rapaport wrapped up.

Interestingly, weeks before the latest criticism of Kanye, Michael Rapaport took to his podcast I Am Rapaport during Thanksgiving and condemned The Life of Pablo rapper.

“To add insult to all things Jewish, fat Kanye West. You’re fat, homie. You’re fat. You’re fat and bloated. You put out another brick. Brick West, one of the greatest Jew haters of all time put out a song, I believe it’s titled, ‘I’m Anti-Semitic.’ Who cares?” Rapaport said.

The War at Home star also claimed that West was “like a busted fighter” just like Sugar Ray Robinson who continued to fight way “past his prime” and ended up embarrassing himself.

It is noteworthy that since the start of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Michael Rapaport has been a vocal pro-Israel supporter, showing his solidarity for the Jewish community.