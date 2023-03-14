What did Mike Joy say? NASCAR broadcaster sparks controversy with Daytona comments

Mike Joy, the FOX NASCAR announcer, came under fire after sending a message to the “keyboard warriors” during a commercial break at Sunday’s Cup Series race. The race took place at Arizona’s Phoenix Raceway.
The 73-year-old announcer has been calling races ever since he was appointed in 1973 as a pit reporter for CBS.
During Sunday’s race, the final full-screen commercial break was taken by FOX with 85 laps to go. It was then that Mike addressed NASCAR fans who often complained about the number of commercial breaks taken during a race.
He said:
“Now for all the keyboard warriors, I’m going to do this in words of one syllable. The last green flag full-screen break of this race comes right now.”
The number of full-screen commercial breaks and ads that prevent viewers from watching the race in one stretch has often been a subject of debate among critics. However, the commentator found himself on the wrong side of the rage of NASCAR fans across the United States after making the comment.
NASCAR fans react to Mike Joy's comment about the Daytona 500 commercial during Sunday's race
Unlike other sports, auto racing does not have a lot of designated stops in action. This is why commercial breaks and ads are regularly played throughout the race. However, fans complained that they missed a lot of the actual race because of the commercials that were played on TV during the race.
Mike Joy's comments made about the Daytona 500 commercial made many fans deem him inconsiderate.
In terms of time span, NASCAR races are often twice the length or more than F1 races. These races are typically replete with ads throughout and they substantially affected the fans' continuous viewing of the Daytona 500 in 2023.
On Saturday, the day before the race, Mike Joy responded to a fan on Twitter, who made a request for fewer ads. Users tweeted that fewer full-screen commercials would be appreciated.
Fans also asked for a few races to be broadcast with a limited number of commercial interventions like there used to be in old TNT races. They suggested one commercial break during each stage of the race - one at the end of the stage and the other before going back to green.
However, Mike quote tweeted the tweet and wrote that fewer commercials worked before, but wouldn't work now. He added that Fox would be out of business after just two races if they got rid of the ads given the amount of rights fees per race they have to pay to NASCAR. If production costs are added it would take them a lot of ads every week to cover all the expenses.
Mike Joy also responded to another fan who criticized him on Twitter. The user mentioned the Fox announcer in their tweet and wrote:
"I'm going to put my opinion of you in single syllables. You suck."
Mike quote tweeted the tweet and sarcastically thanked the fan for being concise. He further explained that he values the opinions that fans were expressing on Twitter and that he does not block anyone.
As a race fan, he said he shared many of the fans' concerns. However, as a broadcast professional, he said he knew why some things could not easily change. Mike concluded his message with
"Hope you enjoy the race as much as we enjoy bringing it to you."
Another user spoke in defense of Mike Joy and tweeted that Mike listens to well-constructed criticism and valid complaints. The user argued that an "ignoramus" fan who misunderstood what Mike said and tried to incorrectly call him out for it, which was what kicked it all off.
In response to that tweet, Mike thanked them and said that this was not an indictment of anyone who criticizes and suggests improvement. He further explained that Fox tries to televise all the green flag laps they can within their format. However, Mike Joy said that he would leave the further discussion of economics and the Sports TV business to others.
Despite Sunday’s criticism, Mike is popular among NASCAR fans and will likely enter the hall of fame of the series before it’s all said and done.