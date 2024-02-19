What did Mish Rahman say? Senior Labour member slams slain activist Alexei Navalny as "Nazi Sympathizer" in searing tweets

Mish Rahman, a prominent figure within the Labour Party, has ignited a firestorm of controversy by labeling activist Alexei Navalny as a "Nazi sympathizer." As seen in The Sun, on February 17, 2024, Rahman accused Alexei Navalny, a Russian lawyer, of being a "far-right racist" over his 2007 video when he compared Muslims in Chechnya to "cockroaches."

On his X handle, Rahman allegedly labeled Alexei as a Nazi and wrote,

"A case of my enemy's enemy is my friend. Ignoring the fact that Navalny was a far-right Nazi sympathiser. Starmer's ignorance has no bounds."

Mish Rahman, a member of Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC), also criticized Sir Keir for commending the 'bravery' of Navalny, who died Friday, February 16, 2024, at the Polar Wolf penal colony in Kharp, as seen in the publication.

Mish Rahman's controversial tweets on Alexei Navalny

Expand Tweet

In 2020, Mish Rahman, a British-born, was first elected as constituency members' representative on the party's national executive committee. With a Bangladeshi background, Rahman was the first labor candidate to stand in Walsall's council elections. In October 2022, he stood for Wolverhampton West and held his first campaign.

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, Rahman's tweets accused Alexei Navalny, a leading Russian opposition figure who died on February 16, 2024, of aligning with Nazi ideologies. He tweeted,

"I don't speak to the xenophobic breeding, race baiting, misogynistic and transphobic story telling, culture war mongering gutter Mail either. Navalny's Islamophobic record is plain to see for anyone who takes anti-Muslim racism seriously."

He added, suggesting that Navalny took part in the Russian March, an annual protest gathering that attracts extreme nationalists, and he did not apologize "for his earliest xenophobic videos or his decision to attend the Russian March."

Mish Rahman tweeted Alexei's decision to attend the Russian March (Image via X/@mish_rahman)

Rahman also referred to the video of Navalny in 2007, where he compared Muslims to "cockroaches." He tweeted,

Expand Tweet

As per The Sun, he shared his thoughts and condolences on the news of Navalny's death, who died suddenly from a cardiac arrest. According to Reuters, Navalny died due to blood clotting.

Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Mr Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, confirmed on his X that Navalny's mother said that her son had died due to "sudden death syndrome" in prison.

Vigil for Alexei Navalny, in front of the Russian Consulate General in Munich (Image via Getty)

A British Conservative Party politician of the United Kingdom, Mr Tory MP Bob Seely, commented after Rahman's tweets on Alexei Navalny, as seen in The Sun,

"This looks like more evidence that the Labour Party hasn't changed. Directly below Labour's leadership, its senior activists appear to be attacking pro-Western democrats rather than its adversaries."

As seen in the publication, Mish Rahman has refused to comment on his tweets on Alexei Navalny. However, it says that his words would not surpass the warrant disciplinary measures.