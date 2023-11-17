"What do you mean bye" - Fans concerned as WWE star tweets 'bye' ahead of big match with Bloodline member

Fans are confused by a WWE Superstar's tweet ahead of his match with a Bloodline member.

LA Knight took on Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal title match at Crown Jewel 2023. In the end, Knight failed to defeat The Tribal Chief and was added to the never-ending list of his victims.

Knight is all set to take on The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. WWE hyped up the bout on its official Twitter handle, and the tweet received a response from none other than Knight himself.

The Megastar simply tweeted 'Bye' in response to the post, and fans were left confused.

Check out a bunch of responses to his tweet:

LA Knight's honest thoughts on The Bloodline's leader, Roman Reigns

Knight has never shied away from sharing his no-nonsense views on Roman Reigns. Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel, Knight had a chat with Kayla Braxton and took a massive shot at Reigns:

“Well I’m gonna tell you my assessment. My assessment is everybody’s sick of that. ‘Cause here’s a guy...he’s got about one title defense every three, four months? What, four defenses a year, and we’re celebrating the fact that he’s been champion for 1200 days? You’ve got to be kidding me. 1200 days, as impressive as that is, can come to a real quick halt when you find yourself on the business end of a BFT, and that’s what I think we’re gonna find at Crown Jewel. But look man, you talk about the tyranny of this. This revolution is gonna walk in and release everybody from that tyranny with a new WWE Champion.” [H/T CageSideSeats]

Unfortunately, Knight failed to end Reigns' 'tyranny' at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Now that he's tweeted out what seems like a farewell message, one wonders if fans will get to see him on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

What could Knight mean by his cryptic post?

