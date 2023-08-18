Former Bloodline member Jey Uso sends a two-word message to Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso had a message for Dominik Mysterio on the latter's latest Instagram post.

Dominik Mysterio is one of the hottest acts on WWE TV. His rise from a bland babyface to a universally hated heel has been a wild ride for the WWE Universe.

Dominik recently shared a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle. The post received several responses from fellow wrestlers and fans.

Jey Uso noticed Dominik's post as well and had the following message for him in the comments:

"Mac Boi 🔥," he wrote.

Jey Uso recently quit WWE in dramatic fashion

Jey met Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match at SummerSlam 2023. Jimmy Uso's betrayal prevented him from winning the title as the crowd watched silently.

Soon after, Jey attacked The Bloodline on SmackDown and delivered a Superkick to his brother. Jey then declared that he was leaving WWE. The company has now moved him to the alumni section on the official website.

As for Dominik Mysterio, the young gun is having the time of his life with The Judgment Day on RAW. Courtesy of Rhea Ripley, Dominik managed to win the NXT North American title by defeating Wes Lee. Ripley is now doing everything she can to keep the belt on Dominik's shoulders. Her interference helped Dominik retain his title against Lee and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat match.

Dominik recently defeated Dragon Lee to retain his title. Here's what he had to say after the victory.

“I am the greatest luchador that has ever lived. I am the greatest NXT North American Champion ever, and I beat Dragon Lee tonight with my deadbeat dad by his side. So I’m the greatest NXT North American Champion ever,” said Dominik. [H/T WrestleZone]

Dominik is still in his 20s and has a long road ahead. He is bound to become one of WWE's top names in the coming years.

