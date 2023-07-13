29-year-old Morningstar Jewett of South Dakota is facing charges in the death of a 63-year-old man. On July 5, 2023, the body of the victim, Nigussie Bulti, was found in his residence, partially placed in a garment bag.

As per multiple news reports, during the beginning of the investigation, Morningstar, who was a key suspect, was already in custody at the Minnehaha County Jail because of an arrest on unrelated charges on July 4, 2023.

Argus Leader reported that according to the request for arrest warrant issued by the State's Attorney of Minnehaha County, Morningstar Jewett is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. These include an attempt to cause serious bodily injury to another or causing such injury under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, by the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Morningstar Jewett's victim was deceased days before the discovery

WIS-TV reported that on the morning of July 5, 2023, during a wellness check by a Southeastern Behavioral Health caseworker, the body was discovered in a large garment bag in his bedroom.

Argus Leader reported that the Southeastern Behavioral Health caseworker conducted the check as Nigussie missed an appointment.

They located his body in a black garment bag with the rug underneath it drenched in blood, which seemed to have dried up.

KSFY reported that authorities believe Nigussie Bulti had been dead for about a week prior to the discovery.

The report by Argus Leader also mentioned that responding officers could smell decomposition and the corpse had maggots and flies.

KSFY reported that according to court documents, the incident took place on June 30, 2023, near East 3rd Street and North Cliff Avenue.

A search warrant was issued for the residence where evidence was found, which led to the authorities establishing Morningstar Jewett as a suspect.

According to a report by Argus Leader, during the authorized search, several items with suspected blood on them, including a knife with an antler handle, cords, and a broken fan, were recovered, and a suspected shoe print that was not identical to any other shoes in the residence was discovered on the floor.

Law&Crime reported that a neighbor allegedly informed police that she had witnessed an individual named Morningstar around the apartment complex earlier in the week of the incident.

The Mitchell Republic reported that authorities searched Morningstar Jewett's possessions and found a pair of bloodstained jeans and shoes with a pattern that matched the print found in Nigussie Bulti's residence.

Morningstar Jewett admitted to the crime

KSFY reported that Morningstar Jewett confessed to assaulting Nigussie Bulti with a piece of wood and hitting him on his head.

Argus Leader reported that during an interview with the authorities, Morningstar admitted to the assault and said:

"You got me... I did it though."

According to the report by Argus Leader, Morningstar reportedly told the police that Nigussie assaulted "his girl," which led to a confrontation where Nigussie threw things at him.

The report by Argus Leader mentioned that Morningstar also confessed to hitting Nigussie's head numerous times and kicking him in the jaw without knowing he would die. He said:

"I grabbed a piece of wood, and I smacked him in the back of the head with the wood. He hit the ground. I assaulted him again."

WIS-TV reported that Sioux Falls Police Lieutenant Nick Butler, who is in charge of the department’s Crimes Against Persons section, stated that Morningstar Jewett is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

This case marks the first homicide of the year in the city of Sioux Falls.

Poll : 0 votes